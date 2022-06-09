Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 around Baton Rouge

Roberts-Joseph and LeDuff also founded the organization, Citizens Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV), which LeDuff still runs. CADAV will hold its annual Kidz Fest event this weekend, a longtime kick-off to Baton Rouge’s Juneteenth celebrations.

This year, a variety of events for kids, families and adults will commemorate Juneteenth 2022 in the Capital Region.

Know of a Juneteenth event we missed? Tell us at [email protected] so we can add it here.

Kidz Fest 2022, a pre-Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 11

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (8:30 a.m. registration)

Event includes a 1K walk/run to bring awareness to childhood obesity, entertainment, speakers, vendors, face painting, book mobile and food. Kid-preneurs will also showcase their products and services.

Scotlandville Parkway at Badley Road

Find CADAV on Facebook

26th Annual City of Donaldsonville Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 11

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A family-oriented, free festival held on Louisiana Square at Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville, this annual Juneteenth event features a history presentation, food and lots of live music, including the Michael Foster Project, Bucket List and DJ Trot.

Find Donaldsonville Juneteenth on Facebook

Baton Rouge Juneteenth Festival and Caravan

Saturday, June 18

Baton Rouge’s three-part festival begins at Galvez Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge for festivities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that include an appearance by Louisiana’s Second District Congressman Troy Carter. The event continues with an 11:15 a.m. caravan that lines up at 222 St. Louis Street and travels to Gus Young Park for a family friendly Juneteenth event coordinated by Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, email [email protected] or text (225) 933-4217, or click here.

Juneteenth Celebration at Delmont Library

Saturday, June 19

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delmont Gardens Branch Library

Games, food, a vendor pop-up, book Jeopardy and a panel discussion with professionals who will share advice with young people on how to be successful in their respective fields.

ebrpl.com

Juneteenth Cultural Gala at Blend Wine Bar

Saturday, June 18

7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Blend Wine Bar

A celebration of African American culture with a night of luxury, art and food. Wear black semi-formal attire to this posh event at Blend downtown, which benefits local Black artists and America My Oyster Association, a nonprofit that promotes multi-cultural awareness.

Click here for ticket information.

The Juneteenth Experience at Vegan Friendly Foods

Sunday, June 19

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vegan Friendly Foods

A gathering of Black-owned pop-up vendors, family fun and live music celebrating the Black excellence

veganffoods.com

Juneteenth Celebration with Live Music at the River Center Exhibit Hall

Sunday, June 19

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New York-based female vocal trio SWV, singer songwriter Musiq Soulchild and zydeco accordionist and singer Chris Ardoin play at the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibit Hall.

Click here for ticket information.

