Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 around Baton Rouge

Over the last couple of years, the U.S. has played catch up with its understanding of the significance of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached slaves in Galveston, Texas—a full two-and-a-half years after it was signed by President Abraham Lincoln. Just last year, Juneteenth was finally recognized as both a federal holiday and as a state holiday in Louisiana.
But local commemorations of Juneteenth are by no means new. The first began about 30 years ago, with a community event in Scotlandville organized by the late Sadie Roberts-Joseph, the beloved, soft-spoken activist who was also known for founding the Baton Rouge African American Museum, says Roberts-Joseph’s niece, Pat McAllister LeDuff.
“The first Juneteenth celebrations were held at Scotlandville Park on 72nd Street, even before Sadie founded the museum,” LeDuff recalls. “She would encourage people to bring their memorabilia and artifacts and share them with the younger generation. That’s where the idea for the museum came from.”
Roberts-Joseph and LeDuff also founded the organization, Citizens Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV), which LeDuff still runs. CADAV will hold its annual Kidz Fest event this weekend, a longtime kick-off to Baton Rouge’s Juneteenth celebrations.
This year, a variety of events for kids, families and adults will commemorate Juneteenth 2022 in the Capital Region.
Know of a Juneteenth event we missed? Tell us at [email protected] so we can add it here.
Kidz Fest 2022, a pre-Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 11
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (8:30 a.m. registration)
Event includes a 1K walk/run to bring awareness to childhood obesity, entertainment, speakers, vendors, face painting, book mobile and food. Kid-preneurs will also showcase their products and services.
26th Annual City of Donaldsonville Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 11
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A family-oriented, free festival held on Louisiana Square at Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville, this annual Juneteenth event features a history presentation, food and lots of live music, including the Michael Foster Project, Bucket List and DJ Trot.
Baton Rouge’s three-part festival begins at Galvez Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge for festivities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that include an appearance by Louisiana’s Second District Congressman Troy Carter. The event continues with an 11:15 a.m. caravan that lines up at 222 St. Louis Street and travels to Gus Young Park for a family friendly Juneteenth event coordinated by Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A celebration of African American culture with a night of luxury, art and food. Wear black semi-formal attire to this posh event at Blend downtown, which benefits local Black artists and America My Oyster Association, a nonprofit that promotes multi-cultural awareness.