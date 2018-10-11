Baton Rouge’s newest women’s theater company will officially launch this week with a string of performances at Mid City Ballroom.

The Red Magnolia Theatre Company, formed earlier this year in an effort to bolster local female talent.

While it places an emphasis on the feminine, it is not exclusive to women, and it plans to organize more than all-female productions. Read 225‘s full write-up on Red Magnolia here.

The troupe’s inaugural production is titled Love, Loss and What I Wore. The play was penned by Nora and Delia Ephron, the screenwriters of When Harry Met Sally and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. It’s a play about women and how clothes have impacted their lives, presented in a series of monologues and ensemble pieces that explore the role of clothing in our lives (men should be able to relate to that, too).

The Red Magnolia Theatre Company will perform the play four times this weekend—at 7 p.m. Oct. 12-14, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 14. Tickets are $25 plus fees and can be purchased here. All performances will take place at Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway.