Voting is officially open for the 2023 Best of 225 Awards

Who and what represent the best of Baton Rouge? Capital Region residents get to decide that in the annual Best of 225 Awards.

After tabulating write-in nominations submitted throughout January and early February, the 225 team unveiled the ballot last night at the Best of 225 Voting Kick-off Party at Solera.

Now through April 3, residents of the 225 area code can vote on as many award categories as they’d like. Head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to sound off on the 225 region’s top restaurants, bars, people and businesses. Winners will be crowned in the July issue of 225. Read more about how the process works in our FAQ.

Official nominees can also snag some free downloadable, printable and shareable graphics for social media, websites and signage.