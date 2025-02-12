Valentine’s Day dinners, Lana Del Rey Night and more to do this weekend in Baton Rouge

See Seussical: The Musical this weekend

Bring the family to Abundant Life Church from Thursday, Feb. 13, to Saturday, Feb. 15, for Seussical: The Musical.

All of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters will come to life during this show. Christian Youth Theater Baton Rouge will transport the audience from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

Seussical: The Musical will be playing at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. depending on the day. Tickets start at $16. Abundant Life Church is at 206 Edgewood Drive. Find more information here.

Solve a murder mystery Friday

Play detective on Friday, Feb. 14, at Shaw Center for the Arts for Bloody Valentine–A Murder Mystery Event.

This will be an evening of romance, suspense and deadly secrets at the fictitious wedding of Vivian Duval and Fitzgerald Graham. Guests will be able to interrogate suspects, uncover hidden motives and follow the clues to discover the truth behind this crime. Dress up like a wedding guest and enjoy light food from Stroubes and two complimentary drinks as you solve this mystery.

Bloody Valentine will be from 7p.m.-10 p.m. General admission is $75 and VIP admission is $150. Shaw Center for the Arts is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Listen to Lana Del Rey Friday

Head over to Chelsea’s Live on Friday, Feb. 14, for Chemtrails Over Chelsea’s: Lana Del Rey Night.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by listening to songs like “Summertime Sadness,” “Young and Beautiful” and “Video Games.” The playlist will also include tunes from Lorde, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish and more.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. Lana Del Rey Night will start at 9 p.m. Tickets are priced at $10. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Enjoy a Valentine’s Dinner Friday and Saturday

Grab your lover and indulge in prix-fixe and special V-Day meals around town this weekend.

Local restaurants are gearing up for the love-filled holiday with special dinners for two. Check out 225’s running list of Capital Region eateries offering multiple courses and exclusive dishes for couples celebrating the big day.

Contact participating restaurants to find out about Valentine’s Day menus and reservations.

Run the Mardi Gras Mambo Saturday

Celebrate Carnival season with the Mardi Gras Mambo races on Saturday, Feb. 15, beginning at North Boulevard Town Square.

Join runners in the 15K, 10K or 1-mile fun run venturing through downtown Baton Rouge and burn off those king cake calories.

The races will begin at 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Pricing varies from $25-$65 depending on your chosen race. North Boulevard Town Square is at 222 North Blvd. Find more information here.

Craft on Saturday

Join the Baton Rouge Queer Crafting Collective (BRQCC) at their February meetup on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Beignet Baton Rouge.

Bring your own craft or join in on the group activity, which will be Valentine’s cards and crafts. Coffee and beignets will be available to purchase.

The BRQCC February Meet-Up is from 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Beignet Baton Rouge is at 7673 Perkins Road, Suite C-3. Find more information here.