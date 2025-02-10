Treat your Valentine to dinner for two at these Capital Region restaurants

What’s a better way to celebrate your love than through delicious food from all over the Capital Region this Valentine’s Day weekend.

With special and prix fixe menus featuring everything from steak to seafood, plus plant-based choices, divine desserts and wine pairings, there’s a selection for every couple looking to enjoy the holiday. Just be sure to book your reservations fast.

Editor’s note: We’ll keep updating this story. Did we miss a special Valentine’s-themed dinner? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

BRQ Seafood & Barbeque

10423 Jefferson Highway

BRQ is offering a three-course meal for Valentine’s Day, featuring sensation salad, filet or redfish on the half shell and crème brulée with fresh berries, as well as a complimentary glass of Champagne. The meal is $75 a person. See the full menu and make reservations here.

Mansurs on the Boulevard

5720 Corporate Blvd.

Mansurs is offering its special holiday menu for Valentine’s Day this year, featuring prime charbroiled oysters, filet mignon, Pasta Alfredeaux and more. See the full menu and make reservations here.

Hikari Ramen

7474 Corporate Blvd., Suite 106

Slurp broths and eat mochi on V-Day at Hikari Ramen. The newer eatery will serve a special dine-in menu, featuring ramens, buta buns, mochi and fruit teas for two. The meal costs $49.99. Find more information here.

Odom’s Kitchen

9431 Delcourt Ave.

Odom’s Kitchen is hosting a romantic evening filled with live entertainment, delectable cuisine and a nostalgic ambiance at its exclusive Love and R&B ’80s- and ’90s-themed event featuring a live DJ, Champagne and a four-course meal. The event is $100 per person. See the full menu and make reservations here.

The Plantry Cafe

5454 Bluebonnet Blvd.

The Plantry Cafe is offering a fixed three- or six-course plant-based Valentine’s menu for couples looking for a change. The menus feature trumpet mushroom scallops, roasted maitake over polenta, cranberry and chocolate cherry cheesecake and more. The three-course meal is $65 per person, and the six-course meal is $95 per person. See the full menu and make reservations here.

Soji: Modern Asian

5050 Government St.

Soji will offer a limited-time, three-course menu for dinner this Valentine’s weekend at $40 per person with an optional wine pairing at $20 per person. The menu offers a choice of blackened tuna tataki, lover’s sushi roll, triple chocolate truffle cake and various other selections. See the full menu and make reservations here.

Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge

4728 Constitution Ave.

Make a staycation out of the romantic holiday with the Crowne Plaza’s Valentine’s Day Dinner and a Room Package. Guests can enjoy a buffet featuring beef tournedos or Chilean sea bass, chocolate-covered strawberries, Champagne, wine and room service the next day. The package starts at $199 per night for two people, and wine pairings start at $3. Learn more here and call 225-925-2244 for reservations.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

5252 Corporate Blvd.

You won’t leave Valentine’s Day dinner hungry at Sullivan’s. Diners can indulge in the 32-ounce Tomahawk Trio for Two special, along with lobster tails and a bottle of Gruet Brut Sparkling Wine for the holiday. The meal costs $199. See the full menu and make reservations here.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Enjoy a curated menu at Tallulah for V-Day, featuring tuna crudo, pig cheeks, scallops, harissa chicken, a New York strip, chocolate torte and more. The meal costs $80 per person. See the full menu here and make a reservation here.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

7321 Corporate Blvd.

Fleming’s is offering Surf & Turf for one or two, starting Thursday, Feb. 13, through Monday, Feb 17. The menu includes seared scallops, roasted lobster, filet mignon and dark chocolate Luxardo cherry tarts. The meal is $106 for one or $220 for two. See the full menu and make reservations here.

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Highway

Eliza has prepared a prix fixe menu for the upcoming Valentine’s weekend, running from Thursday through Saturday. The menu features Gulf Coast toast, grilled filet mignon and chocolate budino. The meal is $58 per person plus an optional wine pairing for $30. See the full menu and make reservations here.

JED’s Local

672 Jefferson Highway

JED’s has prepared a menu for couples looking to get out on the town, featuring shrimp boulettes, grilled black drum and chocolate cake. The meal is $39 per person plus an optional wine pairing for $20. See the full menu and make reservations here.

Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey

3930 Burbank Drive

Modesto invites couples to try out its Valentine’s menu featuring items like queso fundido, steak, and chocolate tres leches. The meal is $40 for two. See the full menu and make reservations here.

The Queen Baton Rouge

1717 River Park Blvd.

Couples, head to the casino’s 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails for a romantic night of jazz and a three-course prix fixe menu featuring dishes such as lobster mac and cheese, pork osso bucco, and red velvet bread pudding. The meal is $59 per person. See the full menu and make reservations here.

SoLou

7246 Perkins Road

SoLou is hosting a lineup of events this Valentine’s weekend. Wednesday features a daddy-daughter night for fathers to take their daughters on a nice date before the holiday rolls around. Thursday is declared Galentine’s at SoLou, for girls to grab food and drinks with friends. SoLou’s Valentine’s menu starts Friday and goes into the weekend for couples looking to celebrate. Make reservations here.

The Colonel’s Club

2857 Perkins Road

The Colonel’s Club is hosting Galentine’s nights ahead of Valentine’s, plus an expansive special Valentine’s menu. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, the gals are welcome to bring their friends for evenings of truffles, charcuterie and chocolate for $40. Friday night, couples can stop by for courses like Alaskan king crab cake, cold-smoked ribeye and angel food cake. Make reservations here.