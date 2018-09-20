Trekkies and music historians alike can find something to appreciate at Manship Theatre this week. Read on to see what’s screening:

‘Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home’

Tonight, you can watch the sci-fi classic Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home at a special screening sponsored by the USS Corsair, the local chapter of STARFLEET: The International Star Trek Fan Associations, Inc.

The film follows Admiral James T. Kirk and company as they travel back in time to San Francisco in 1986 to protect Earth from an alien threat. They’re on a mission to find the only creatures capable of communicating with it—humpback whales.

The film was nominated for four Oscars in 1987, including Best Cinematography and Best Effects.

If you’re looking to join the crew of the USS Corsair, or if you just don’t want to miss the chance to see a sci-fi staple on the silver screen, Manship Theatre has you covered. Tickets for the 7 p.m. screening on Thursday, Sept. 20, are $7.50 and can be purchased here. Read more about USS Corsair into 225‘s feature on the group.

‘Bad Reputation’

Do you love rock ‘n’ roll? Joan Jett, the “Godmother of Punk,” certainly does.

At Manship Theatre’s screening of Bad Reputation, you’ll take a deep-dive into Jett’s world—her upbringing, her career and her life. From her early days with The Runaways to her current status as a rock icon, the documentary explores every aspect of her journey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The film features commentary from Jett herself, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) and Debbie Harry (Blondie).

Tickets to Manship Theatre’s 7 p.m. screening of Bad Reputation on Wednesday, Sept. 26, are $9.50 and can be purchased here.

Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.