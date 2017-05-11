If you’re looking for a way to celebrate mom this weekend, you might want to consider the second annual Red Stick Food Fest.

On Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., The Lawn at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel will be filled with food, music and vendors. The festival is organized by and benefits the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

There will be nine food vendors serving up dishes at the festival: BRQ, Bud’s Broiler, Louisiana Culinary Institute, Ruffino’s, Sammy’s Grill, Stadium Sports Bar & Grill, Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar, Thee Cake Diva and Zea Rotisserie & Grill.

