If you’re looking for a way to celebrate mom this weekend, you might want to consider the second annual Red Stick Food Fest.

On Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., The Lawn at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel will be filled with food, music and vendors. The festival is organized by and benefits the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation. Executive Director Jennifer Kelley says this Baton Rouge-based festival is meant to generate funds to be used solely in the city.

The foundation has plenty of festival experience putting on the New Orleans Seafood Festival, and while Red Stick Food Fest is a bit smaller in comparison, that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been attention to detail.

There will be nine food vendors serving up dishes at the festival: BRQ, Bud’s Broiler, Louisiana Culinary Institute, Ruffino’s, Sammy’s Grill, Stadium Sports Bar & Grill, Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar, Thee Cake Diva and Zea Rotisserie & Grill.

The event also includes plenty of music and shopping too. Matt Kayla Trio will kick off the day at 11 a.m., with Werewolf following at 2 p.m. Headliner Dumpstaphunk performs at 5 p.m. Guests can browse booths from different vendors such as Joshua Lee Studio’s photography, Clay Creations’ gifts and Sweet & Southern Boutique.

For its second year, Red Stick Food Fest has added some new features such as VIP tickets. For $50, guests get access to an air-conditioned tent, one complimentary drink, cash bar, private restrooms and a VIP lounge and viewing area. The first 200 moms on the grounds will receive a rose to celebrate Mother’s Day.

While Red Stick Food Fest is a smaller event for the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, Kelley says this is just the beginning stages.

“A wonderful problem to have would be to need a bigger space,” she says.

Red Stick Food Fest is free admission, excluding VIP Tickets. Parking is also free, and pets are welcome.