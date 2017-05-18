For the first time in years, Abby Bullock’s boutique doesn’t have wheels under it.

Her brand, Wanderlust by Abby, and its boho, festival-ready selection of clothing has spent the past three years traveling Louisiana and the South with shopping pop-ups. Eventually, Bullock transformed a van into a mobile boutique and took that on her travels, too. But with the Baton Rouge opening of Wanderlust, her first brick-and-mortar shop, the fashionista has finally put down some roots.

Opened in April, Bullock’s Wanderlust aims to host private parties and pop-ups, and it also serves as the new pick-up site for all orders from local jewelry powerhouse Mimosa Handcrafted.

Check out photos of the space below, and read the full story here. Wanderlust by Abby is at 4263 Perkins Rd, Suite B.