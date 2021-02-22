Topgolf competitor GolfSuites coming to Siegen Lane

A new golfing venue is moving into the Baton Rouge market—and is developing its high-tech driving range just two miles from the Topgolf location on North Mall Drive that will be its direct competitor.

GolfSuites, a Florida-based company that was founded in 2016 and currently has one location in Oklahoma and a second planned for Texas, has leased the nearly 17-acre site on Siegen Lane that, until the 2016 flood, was the Caddyshack Driving Range.

Real estate broker Mark Hebert, who represented the landlord in the transaction, says GolfSuites was attracted to the site, despite its propensity to flood, because of the overwhelming success of Topgolf, which opened in early 2019.