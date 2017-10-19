Every year, when the time for The Rocky Horror Show comes back around, a palpable shiver of anticipation rolls through Theatre Baton Rouge.
It’s one of only two shows the company repeats annually, along with A Christmas Carol, and this one cuts a decidedly sexier silhouette. The famously raunchy show has become a local Halloween tradition thanks to TBR, and for the crew, it’s a beloved ritual.
The show starts tonight, Oct. 19, and runs through Oct. 28 with a midnight performance Oct. 28. Find out more at theatrebr.org.
Read our full story on the crew that puts it together here and get a cheat sheet of how to use all the items in the audience throw bags here.
