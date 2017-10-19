From left: Brandon Guillory (playing Brad Majors), director Clay Donaldson and Storey Wilson (playing Magenta) of Theatre Baton Rouge’s production. Photo by Collin Richie

Every year, when the time for The Rocky Horror Show comes back around, a palpable shiver of anticipation rolls through Theatre Baton Rouge.

It’s one of only two shows the company repeats annually, along with A Christmas Carol, and this one cuts a decidedly sexier silhouette. The famously raunchy show has become a local Halloween tradition thanks to TBR, and for the crew, it’s a beloved ritual.

The show starts tonight, Oct. 19, and runs through Oct. 28 with a midnight performance Oct. 28. Find out more at theatrebr.org.

Read our full story on the crew that puts it together here and get a cheat sheet of how to use all the items in the audience throw bags here.