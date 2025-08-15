This week in Baton Rouge: Old State Capitol exhibit, new film festival and more events

Attend an art reception Thursday

Stop by Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, Thursday, Aug 21, for a new exhibit’s opening reception.

“Contemporary Views of the Castellated Capitol” features pieces of many mediums from various Louisiana artists celebrating the 175th anniversary of the building. The exhibit opens with a reception including an architectural tour from the Old State Capitol’s curator Anne Mahoney.

The free reception is from 4:30-7 p.m. The Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. Find more information on the exhibit and reception here.

Take a cooking class Thursday

Learn some Cajun Creole cooking, Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Red Stick Spice Co.

Join owner and chef Anne Milneck and cook classic south Louisiana dishes learning to use the holy trinity, seafood and various spices. The menu includes dishes like Sensation Salad, hot shrimp remoulade and étouffée.

The cooking class is from 6-8 p.m., Thursday. The Red Stick Spice Co. is at 660 Jefferson Highway. The class is $110. Register here.

Learn historic dances Thursday

Take a spin around the dance floor, Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Lagniappe Historic Dance and Pastime Society.

Step back in time and learn 18th and 19th century dances authentic to the time of Jane Austen. Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes.

The free class is from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library. The library is at 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road in Pride. Find more information here.

Support underground film Thursday

Kick off the Underground Film Festival, Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Manship Theatre.

The inaugural festival opens with a ribbon cutting of the new Baton Rouge Film Trail and a gala featuring formal attire and a red carpet. The opening gala will be followed by a screening of featured film Schizopolis.

The ribbon cutting will begin at 5 p.m., the gala and film screening will begin shortly after. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Passes range from $10 to $75 and can be found along with a full schedule here. Read 225‘s full feature of the event here.