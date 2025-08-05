Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival debuts at Manship Theatre Aug. 21-24

Grab your popcorn and pop down to Manship Theatre for a brand-new film festival coming to the Capital Region Aug. 21-24.

A hole in Baton Rouge’s film community is being filled with the inaugural Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival (BRUFF), highlighting local and international talent in a weekend-long event culminating in an afterparty soiree and awards.

Local filmmakers recognized a need for a centralized film festival and partnered with Visit Baton Rouge to bring their vision to life. And, through the partnership, BRUFF is already slated to return in 2026 and 2027.

“Not having a film festival means that there’s not a central pivot point for new filmmakers to figure out ‘How do you get involved with the film industry?'” BRUFF Financial Director Joe Carleton says.

The festival will feature around 150 films shown throughout the weekend. About half are Louisiana creations, and the others come from various places around the country and the world. One of the featured films hails from France.

The lineup includes everything from student-made shorts to full-fledged creative films featuring fun plots surrounding senior pranks gone awry and the dangers of time travel.

“We wanted to showcase ‘This is what’s been shot in Louisiana, and this is what’s been shot elsewhere,’” Carleton says. “That’s happening all around you.”

While the festival is geared toward showcasing talent, it is also a chance to learn about various pieces of the film industry through planned workshops and panel discussions.

With seven panel discussions from organizations like Film Louisiana and New Orleans Video Access Center, attendees can learn about everything from the status of Louisiana tax incentives to how to fund a film and be a Southern storyteller.

Among the Q&A-style panel discussions, visitors can check out four hands-on workshops, as well, like a camera demo from Panavision featuring the equipment used to film movies like Star Wars.

“We made sure that we had a great slate of films, panels and workshops that can enable the young film audience to go, ‘Oh, wow. What incredible inspiration.’ And also, ‘Check it out. Panavision is doing a camera demo. I can get my hands on an industry standard camera that they shot the last Star Wars on,'” Carleton says.

Of course, what’s a film festival without a little friendly competition? At its end, BRUFF will hand out craft awards to competing filmmakers, such as best director and best actor. But the festival will also give exciting grants, like a $15,000 camera grant from Panavision and five days of sound stage space from local icon, Celtic Studios.

“The grants are awarded to a filmmaker with a project in the festival and are awarded based on merit, the success of the project and also future potential and commitment to the craft,” Carleton says.

Overall, anyone in the film industry is welcome to make an appearance at BRUFF. Whether they’re new to the art or a veteran in the industry, it’s a chance to get resources on how to grow their career as well as celebrate independent film in general, Carleton says.

“We’re hoping to cater towards young filmmakers,” Carleton says. “And of course, filmmakers in general who are excited about making movies and want to connect with other people who are making movies, as well. Whether you’re new or old or in between.”

BRUFF is from Aug. 21-24 at Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Passes for the festival are available online and range from $30-$75. Find a full schedule and purchase tickets on its website.