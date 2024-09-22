Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: NFL Watch Party, Concert with Candles and a ‘Brat’ night

Rock out to Dinosaur Jr. on Tuesday

Roll over to the Manship Theatre for Dinosaur Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The influential alt-rock band was originally founded in 1984 and reunited in 2005. Since then, Dinosaur Jr. has released five studio albums, including 2021’s Sweep It Into Space.

Dinosaur Jr. will go on at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $50-$70 plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Attend a candlelight concert Tuesday

“Don’t Stop Me Now” from going to the Baton Rouge Symphony’s “Concert with Candles: Queen of the Night” on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

Throughout this evening guests can enjoy the musical stylings of Queen and Mozart mixed together in a symphony of rock and classical music, set in an intimate venue under the glow of candlelight.

“Concert with Candles: Queen of the Night” will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $55 plus fees. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Find more information here.

Extend your Brat summer Thursday

If you’re not ready to say goodbye to Brat summer yet, then head to the Varsity Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 26, for Club XCX.

Dance along to the best of Charli XCX and other artists that embody the vibes of her popular Brat album with a DJ set by Warm Advice.

Club XCX will start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.75 and $26.44 if purchased on the day of the show. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road. Find more information here.