This week in Baton Rouge: A Broadway show, a holiday pop-up bar, Turkey Trot and more events

Go to an art exhibit this week

Visit an art exhibit centered around ceramic cups this week, Nov. 24-27, at the Glassell Gallery on the first floor of the Shaw Building.

The LSU School of Art biennial “cup show” 8 Fluid Ounces features 100 ceramic cups made by artists from across the country. Some of the artists include Maria G. Albornoz, Austin Riddle, Amal Tamari and more. All works are available for purchase.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It runs until Dec. 12. The gallery is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

See Broadway in Baton Rouge Tuesday

Catch a touring Broadway classic, Tuesday, Nov. 25, at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts.

Dive into the love story of Orpheus and Eurydice with the production of Hadestown. The classic based in the underworld is a winner of eight Tony awards and a Grammy.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. The River Center Theatre for Performing Arts is at 2785 S. River Rd. Find more information and tickets here.

Run a Turkey Trot Thursday

Prep for a Thanksgiving feast, Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Baton Rouge Turkey Trot.

Keep the local tradition alive by racing through downtown to raise money for the March of Dimes. Participants are invited to walk or run a 5k or a one-mile fun run.

The one-mile fun run starts at 7:30 a.m., and the 5k is at 8 a.m. The race starts at 368 Convention St. Registration is $25 for the fun run and $35 for the 5k. Find more information and register here.

Enjoy a holiday pop-up Thursday

Enjoy a holiday pop-up bar through Christmas inside The Loft at The Queen’s 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails.

Check out the winter wonderland pop-up designed by Kern Studios with appearances by Santa upon request. The menu features cocktails like Bourbon Milk Punch, egg-free eggnog and an espresso martini flight with three Christmas flavors. Sugar cookies will be served at last call.

The Christmas pop-up is open on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 4 p.m. until close. The Loft cocktail lounge is at 1717 River Park Blvd. Find more information here.

Feast on Thanksgiving fare at local restaurants Thursday

Not into hosting Turkey Day this year? Or need a last-min meal option? Stop by local eateries that are open on the food-focused holiday.

From buffets to multi-course meals, there’s something for everyone. Check out our roundup of spots around town that are open for Thanksgiving here.

Call ahead or make reservations online to secure your spot. Hours of operation and offerings vary.