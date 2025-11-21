Feast at these local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is on its way. And while everyone is eager for a big feast, some may not be as eager to do all the prep and hosting.

Luckily, a slew of local restaurants and eateries are open for the foodie holiday. And that’s something to be thankful for. From buffets to traditional spreads, here are some spots to gobble at on Turkey Day.

Did we miss a restaurant open on Thanksgiving? Tell us at [email protected].

1717 Kitchen + Cocktails

1717 River Park Blvd., Ste. 101

Put on your stretchy pants and get ready for a feast at 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails inside The Queen Baton Rouge. Take your pick from a spread of fried turkey, cornbread dressing and pumpkin desserts. Not into Thanksgiving foods? Other menu staples are available. Take a look at the menu and reserve your spot online.

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque

10423 Jefferson Hwy.

Get out of the kitchen and get into BRQ for a three-course meal of cranberry salad, turkey and ham with cornbread dressing, and pecan pie with ice cream. Be sure to reserve your table online.

Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge

4728 Constitution Ave.

Whether you’re looking for a holiday staycation or just want to pop in for a festive meal, reserve a table at the Crowne Plaza for a Thanksgiving buffet.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

7321 Corporate Blvd.

Fleming’s will have special hours for Thanksgiving. Feast on a starter and main meal with shareable sides starting at 11 a.m. Reserve online.

The Gregory

150 Third St.

Join The Gregory at the Watermark Baton Rouge hotel for a Thanksgiving setup including a carving station, kids’ table and buffet. Check out the menu online and reserve your table for the big day.

Piccadilly

Multiple locations

Piccadilly’s classic Southern buffet will be open on Thanksgiving. Check with your location for hours. Find more info and a menu online.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

5252 Corporate Blvd.

Order the three-course turkey dinner menu or take your pick from the regular menu offerings. Reserve your table online.

Texas de Brazil

10155 Perkins Rd., Ste. 100

Flip your card to green and get ready to enjoy all the meaty mains and sides that Texas de Brazil has to offer. Look at the steakhouse’s menu before you go and make reservations.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Make a reservation and get in line for Tallulah’s holiday spread. Start with a salad bar and chacuterie setup before moving on to a carving station, a soup station and a buffet. Find out more info here.

The Little Village

14241 Airline Hwy, Ste. 101

Go for Italian this Thanksgiving at The Little Village on Airline Highway. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a full menu and specials. Other treats include a house-made pumpkin cheesecake and a pumpkin espresso martini.