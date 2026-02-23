This week in Baton Rouge: An a cappella show, an art reception and more events

Attend the third Planting Seeds of Hope event Tuesday

This free community event brings together local, campus, and national partners to share hope and resources on Feb. 24 at the PMAC.

Doors open at 5 p.m. so guests can browse booths of resources. The main event, hosted by former LSU football player and ESPN celebrity Ryan Clark, begins at 6 p.m. Check out our preview of the event here.

The Pete Maravich Assembly Center is on N. Stadium Dr. Click here for more information.

Listen to an a cappella showcase Thursday

A dynamic a cappella showcase comes to the E.B. “Ted” Robert Auditorium at University Lab School on Feb. 26.

“Live, Loud & Swingin’” features performances by the University Singers, the Baton Rouge Chorus of Sweet Adelines and Red Stick Sound starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15. The University Lab School is located at 45 Dalrymple Dr.

Attend the LSUMOA Spring Reception Thursday

The reception celebrates two new exhibitions: “Daphnis and Chloe and Other Lovers: Lithographs by Marc Chagall,” and “AI: Artistic Interpretations, Studio Art Quilt Associates.”

This free event is on Feb. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the LSU Museum of Art.

The museum is on the 5th floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St. Click here for more information.

Attend Southern University Ag Center’s livestock and poultry show Thursday

Southern University’s 83rd Livestock Show officially begins at 8 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena.

Awards ceremonies will be held on Friday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 28.

The show is free to attend. The Livestock Arena is located at 14600 Scenic Hwy.