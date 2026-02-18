Planting Seeds of Hope event returns to LSU PMAC with John Foster and Ryan Clark

American Idol finalist John Foster and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark will headline the third annual “Planting Seeds of Hope” event at LSU’s Peter Maravich Assembly Center Tuesday, Feb. 24.

The free event, hosted by the Rain Will Bring Flowers Foundation in collaboration with LSU Athletics, Our Lady of the Lake Health, the National L Club and The Joe Burrow Foundation, aims to initiate conversations about suicide and mental health. Attendees can expect a space to learn and connect while enjoying food from Raising Cane’s and Jason’s Deli, a live music performance and free T-shirts.

The Rain Will Bring Flowers Foundation, created by Jordan and Lisa Tabor just 15 days after the loss of their son Owen, focuses on youth suicide prevention through dialogue, awareness and understanding. This event centers around honest discussion of mental health, particularly for groups that seem untouchable, like student athletes, first responders and military veterans. Data currently shows suicide as the third leading cause of death of adolescents in Louisiana and the second leading cause of death in NCAA athletes.

“Something different needs to be done,” Jordan says. “We feel like our ability to normalize conversations is a great addition to the community.”

Through keynote speaker Sgt. Rick Yarosh, Jordan hopes to introduce a new perspective this year. Yarosh is a U.S. Army veteran who survived life-altering injuries in Iraq, and his message is about finding hope and purpose after trauma.

Alongside Yarosh, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark will lead a panel that has “no script and no direction, just honest conversation,” according to Shelly Mullenix, LSU’s senior athletic director for health and wellness. Speakers include Clyde Edward-Helaire, former LSU football player and current running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, who has openly spoken about his struggles with mental health and PTSD, along with State Rep. Dixon McMakin. The discussion will also include an audience Q&A section.

“It’s been impactful to have raw, authentic responses, because I think people don’t want cookie-cutter. Planting Seeds of Hope has never been cookie-cutter,” says Mullenix.

Before the event, more than 50 local organizations will be set up to provide resources, connect families to counseling services and offer crisis support. Jordan says oftentimes people attend and then don’t know what the next steps are. He says this is not an event you come to and then forget; it’s where you start.

Through partnerships, like the Joe Burrow Foundation’s school grants and Rain Will Bring Flowers’ “Prevention in Every Parish” training, more young people, educators and parents across Louisiana are learning about how to recognize concerning behavior and warning signs.

“It’s important to start young because with the mindset of someone who’s never communicated about their mental health, it gets harder and harder as they get older,” Mullenix says. “If we build good emotional IQ for younger people, and conversations around mental health are part of regular conversation, that’s going to help raise a healthier community.”

Jordan says he hopes families and parents show up and understand the importance of the event.

“I never thought suicide would impact my family,” he says. “Owen was popular, never bullied, came from a stable home and excelled in athletics. If a kid like Owen could fall victim, then all of our kids are at risk. Make this evening a priority.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24. For more information or to RSVP, visit the foundation’s website.