Things to do this weekend: Wonders of Wildlife, a football pregame, paint Taylor Swift and more

Get ready for football season Friday

March down to the Village at Willow Grove Building 2 for the LSU Pregame Party on Friday, Aug. 16.

Tiger fans can enjoy food, drinks, games and live music while shopping from local vendors.

The LSU Pregame Party is from 5:30–8:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Village at Willow Grove is at 8200 Village Plaza Court. Find more information here.

Learn about wildlife Saturday

Explore urban wildlife during Wonders of Wildlife at BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Guests will learn through educational presentations, games, live animal encounters, trail activities, crafts and more at this all-ages event.

Wonders of Wildlife is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event is $5 for adults, $4 for children and free for ages 2 and under. BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is at 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Find more information here.

Celebrate National Senior Citizens Day on Sunday

Older adults, head to BREC’s Liberty Lagoon this Sunday, Aug. 18, for Senior Day.

BREC is treating senior citizens to a private swim time to commemorate National Senior Citizens Day. The event is limited to 50 participants and reserved for those ages 55 and up. Registration is suggested.

Senior Day is from 3–6 p.m. This event is free to attend. BREC’s Liberty Lagoon is at 111 Lobdell Ave. Find more information here.

Paint a pop star on Sunday

Swifties, “it’s time to go” to Painting with a Twist on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Grab your favorite fans for the Phases of a Pop Star event where attendees will recreate The Eras Tour poster on the canvas. Those 21 and up can BYOB.

This painting session is from 4-7 p.m. This event costs $49-$59 per person, depending on the canvas. Painting with a Twist is at 711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 3A. Find more information here.