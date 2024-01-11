Things to do this weekend: MLK Day, Louisiana Marathon and more events around Baton Rouge

Last call to celebrate MPAC with the Arts Council tonight

MPAC 2024, hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, promises a memorable New Year’s kickoff at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

Channeling The Met Gala, the event pays homage to the legendary Tina Turner and the Mississippi River. Attendees will enjoy a night of glamour, music by The Mixed Nuts, Tina-inspired fashion, lip sync battles, culinary delights, and exhibits showcasing the iconic Met Gala theme. Exclusive perks for VIP ticketholders include access to special viewing areas, a private bar, priority check-in and a curated gift bag.

This event is 21+ and runs from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11. Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Tickets start at $75. Find more information here.

Enjoy Jazz Night with Dave Mouton on Friday

Experience the soulful vibes of Jazz Night featuring the Dave Mouton EXPerience this Friday, Jan. 12.

Head over to the Sport Zone Pub & Grill for an evening filled with melodies, rhythmic improvisation and the unique fusion of jazz elements. Dave Mouton will lead a performance that transcends musical boundaries. Immerse yourself in the rich world of jazz.

Sport Zone Pub & Grill is at 4848 Constitution Ave. Jazz Night begins at 6:30 p.m and costs $25 per person. This is a recurring event. Find more information here. Find more information here.

Get involved in your community with the MLK Festival starting on Saturday

What began as a one-day MLK Day event back in 2015 evolved over the years into the MLK Festival, a weekend-long celebration of service hosted by The Walls Project. Dedicated to revitalizing Baton Rouge neighborhoods, this year’s focus is on the Eden Park area.

Volunteers will engage in various activities, including painting houses, restoring the CAWSC mural, enhancing the basketball court and community fridge structure and a Kid Zone. Blight cleanup efforts will span multiple locations within the Eden Park vicinity, from Gus Young to Zion Street, and include Roselawn Memorial Park. Join for a day of making a positive impact during this meaningful community event.

The MLK Fest check-in location is at 3798 Cain St. The festival begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, and continues on Monday, Jan. 15. Find more information here.

Watch or run the Louisiana Marathon this weekend

The Louisiana Marathon will welcome runners, joggers and walkers of all ages to Baton Rouge for two days of races Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13-14.

Participants can choose to compete in a marathon, 5K, quarter-marathon or half-marathon. More than just races, the Louisiana Marathon is also part running festival, with plenty of events for participants and spectators to enjoy.

The races start in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more info and race times at thelouisianamarathon.com.

Begin living a more organized life Sunday

Presented by The Main Library at Goodwood, “Get Organized in the New Year” invites you to kickstart 2024 with Certified Professional Organizer Alyssa Trosclair.

Join the sessions at the Main Library, starting on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m., with an introductory session followed by discussions later in January and February on organizing for weight loss goals, health care and time management. Elevate your organizational skills with expert guidance in a series of informative and practical sessions.

These free programs are available through registration on ebrpl.com/calendar or by calling 231-3750. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Spend Monday at the Knock Knock honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Knock Knock Children’s Museum is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. all day on Monday, Jan. 15.

Visitors can explore hands-on programming and activities throughout the museum, and area students will recite portions of the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. Children can take part in activities that encourage them to dream and reflect on ways to enhance their communities.