Things to do this weekend: MidCity Makers Market, Holi Festival and more events in Baton Rouge

Support local makers this Thursday

Join MidCity Makers Market for First Thursdays in MidCity this Thursday, March 7, for a night of local knick-knacks, food, music and more.

MidCity Makers Market will be hosting a block party where you can browse wares from makers, food and drink vendors and more. Bring your party vibes and a friend while you shop local businesses, enjoy flavorful food and listen to live music.

First Thursdays in MidCity starts at 6 p.m. and will take place at the MidCity Makers Market on 2558 Government St. Find more information here.

Participate in the Edible Book Festival and One Book One Community kickoff this Friday

The 3rd annual Edible Book Festival will be held this Friday, March 8, at the Main Library at Goodwood. The event is part of the kick-off party for this year’s One Book One Community selection, Tasting History.

Attendees can create edible versions of a book of their choosing. To have your creation showcased, submit your entry to the library on Friday from 4-4:30 p.m.

Then, head to the One Book One Community Kickoff Party from 5-7 p.m., with live music, free food, children’s activities and more. Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find info here.

Shop ‘til you drop this Saturday and Sunday

Grab a friend and head to Gonzales this weekend for the inaugural Merry Market in March at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

The fall event is debuting its first spring Merry Market, with over 250 vendors, a petting zoo and more. The first 500 shoppers will receive a shopping goodie bag. Do not fret, parents: Strollers are allowed at this market.

Merry Market hours are Saturday, March 9, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $10. Weekend passes start at $15. There are also VIP tickets available for purchase starting at $20. Kids ages 10 and under have free admission. Lamar Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S. Saint Landry Ave. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Celebrate an early Easter this Saturday

Kick off your Easter celebration at the Town of Sorrento Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday, March 9.

Bring the entire family to Sorrento Community Center for an Easter extravaganza. It will be a fun day of play filled with Easter-themed games. Inflatables, food, egg huntin’ and more. This event is sure to bring the community together.

Town of Sorrento Easter Egg Hunt runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Sorrento Community Center is at 7471 Main St. Find more information here.

Enjoy the colorful Holi Festival this Saturday

Leave your colorful mark this Saturday, March 9, at downtown’s Repentance Park during the Holi Festival.

Holi, or “festival of love,” is an Indian tradition that signifies the arrival of spring and serves as a day for many to unite with others. The festival is a unique event where Capital City residents can share a day of joy and unity.

The Holi Festival is from 2-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Repentance Park is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.