Things to do this weekend: Mardi Gras parades and more events around Baton Rouge

Get your party on this Thursday

Join Pink Elephant Antiques and MidCity Makers Market for a fun-filled block party this Thursday, Feb 1.

The lively event will boast food, free drinks and rare vintage and antiques.

The Block Party runs from 6-9 p.m. at 2648 Government St. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information here.

Enjoy some family fun Friday

Bring the entire family for a night of entertaining games and fun at Tin Roof this Friday, Feb 2.

Tin Roof hosts Family Friday every first Friday of the month. There will be many activities such as face painting, bounce houses, food trucks and more. For parents, there will also be specialty beer available.

Family Night is from 5-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St. Find more information here.

It’s a Mardi party all weekend long

Carnival continues this weekend, with three downtown parades and one in Mid City.

On Friday, Feb. 2, the all-female night parade Krewe of Artemis (route map and info) rolls downtown starting at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 3, Krewe Mystique de la Capitale (route map and info) and Krewe of Orion (route map and info) roll back-to-back downtown, starting with Mystique at 2 p.m. followed by Orion at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 4, Mid City Gras (route map and info) rolls at 1 p.m.

Find 225‘s full calendar of parades here, including many beyond city limits.

Enjoy fine arts this Saturday

Get ready to bask in fine art this Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge‘s Baton Rouge Arts Market (BRAM).

The monthly event is held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market. BRAM attendees can expect to indulge in an array of quality handmade crafts, live music, rich cultural history and much more.

BRAM will be held from 8 a.m.-noon. This event is free and open to the public. The Red Stick Farmers is at Market at 501 N. Fifth St. Find more information here.

Learn about art and science during Free First Sunday

Grab a friend and head to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum (LASM) or another participating local museum for Free First Sunday on Feb. 4.

Museumgoers will enjoy engaging activities, gallery experiences, live performances and plenty more. Over at LASM, attendees can also experience a freshly revealed exhibit, Improvisation: The Art and Healing Power of Jazz.

Free First Sunday at LASM is from 1-5 p.m. at 100 S. River Road. Find more information here. Check with the other museums for admission hours and addresses.