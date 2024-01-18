Things to do this weekend: Krewe of Oshun parade, comedy show, wine tasting and more Baton Rouge events

Enjoy a Symphony of Flavors on Friday

Experience an evening of wine tasting and fundraising at “Symphony of Flavors – Spanish Tapas,” supporting the Baton Rouge Symphony this Friday, Jan. 19.

Hosted at Martin Wine Cellar, indulge in Spanish wines and light bites. Each raised glass contributes to a harmonious cause, supporting the Baton Rouge Symphony. Secure your spot for this memorable night of music, flavors and shared memories. Cheers to a night of enjoyment and support!

This event starts at 5 p.m. at Martin Wine Cellar at Studio Park, 1670 Lobdell Ave. Tickets are $50, and attendees must be over the age of 21. Find more information here.

Spend the evening laughing at Mid City Live on Friday

Get ready for an evening of laughter and entertainment at the Mid City Live Comedy Show, featuring stand-up, skits and music by local performers.

Hosted by the charismatic Gloria McConnell, the show promises a dynamic lineup of comedic talent that will keep you in stitches. Adding to the fun, the musical guest for the night is the lively Mid City Prowlers, ensuring a delightful blend of laughter and music for an unforgettable experience.

The show begins at 8 p.m. at the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets cost $26. Find more information here.

Spend a day amongst the trees on Saturday

Join Baton Rouge Green for Arbor Day at Burden, this Saturday, Jan. 20. The event will host a tree giveaway, where each household can receive one free tree while supplies last. In addition to the giveaway, attendees can participate in tree planting, a scavenger hunt and meet Smokey Bear.

The event aims to educate families about native trees, providing them not just with a free tree to take home but encouraging them to plant a tree with GPS coordinates in Burden Woods to contribute to reforesting areas affected by previous hurricane seasons. Enjoy local food trucks and explore creative vendors at this free and open-to-the-public event, but don’t forget to dress warmly and wear rubber boots and gloves for a hands-on experience.

This festival will take place at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Read 225‘s preview of the event here.

Kick off Mardi Gras season with the Krewe of Oshun on Saturday

Scotland Saturdays invites Carnival fans to the 4th Annual Krewe of Oshun Parade and Festival this Saturday, Jan. 20. As the conduit for vendors over the past four years, the organization continues to welcome registrations from vendors, organizations, dancers, musicians and creatives for the event.

Embracing the theme “A King’s Palace,” the Krewe of Oshun Parade and Festival celebrates African American culture and heritage, featuring floats, marching bands and dancers, as well as a festival with food, drinks and live music. Don your royal attire!

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. Find more information about the parade and its route here.

Learn about President Lincoln this weekend

Don’t miss the unique opportunity to learn about President Abraham Lincoln at three library branches this weekend. The “Honest Abe” presentations will cover various topics, sharing insights into our nation’s history and personal anecdotes.

Families are welcome on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m., at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch for “A Visit with Mr. Lincoln.” At 2:30 p.m. on the same day, the Zachary Branch will host “Abraham Lincoln: A New Birth of Freedom,” recommended for teens and adults. On Sunday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m., head to the Scotlandville Branch for “Lincoln on Slavery, Emancipation and Equality,” recommended for teens and adults. Following each presentation, the President Lincoln presenter will answer questions and take photos with attendees.

Find more information about times and locations here, or call the library branches.