Nature enthusiasts and families alike are gearing up for The Arbor Day at Burden this Saturday, Jan. 20, bringing the community together in a green embrace.

The unique event is aimed at educating and inspiring the planting and sustaining of the community’s trees and green spaces. It is designed to cater to all members of the community, with a variety of family-friendly activities. For adults, there’s ax throwing, while the little ones can enjoy kiddie tree climbing, a specially crafted forest playground, hayrides and more.

The celebration is a collaborative effort between Burden Museum & Gardens and Baton Rouge Green. Last year marked the first time these two organizations joined forces for this festival, and the success of the event encouraged them to make it a yearly tradition.

Sage Foley, the executive director of Baton Rouge Green, says the festival provides a chance for individuals to engage with nature in a way that might be unfamiliar to them.

“In a time where a lot of people don’t naturally go outside and put their hands in the dirt because of the way that we all live, which is very indoor and very computer-based, I think this is (unusual) for people—for them to get outside, spend a whole day learning about the world around them and putting their hands in the dirt and putting their hands on trees,” she says. “We get awesome feedback from people.”

Baton Rouge Green will also be offering 1,000 free native trees of 12 different species at the festival. The trees, grown at Burden, will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, encouraging residents to take an active role in enhancing their local environment.

“Everyone should plant a tree in their life,” Foley says. “I hope everyone goes out and plants lots of trees. If you’re a family and you have a child or parent that has never experienced it, this is a critical thing for you to do to understand your place in our world.”

In addition to the tree giveaway, Baton Rouge Green will lead kiddie watercolor leaf rubbings, providing a hands-on experience for children to connect with nature. ToneBR will introduce Tree Yoga, providing a serene space for attendees to connect with the environment through mindful movement. The Junior League will lead enchanting story time sessions in the gardens, and woodworking enthusiasts will be onsite to showcase their artisanal creations. Wood-related product vendors, local food trucks and other attractions are slated to create a vibrant and lively atmosphere for attendees.

The festival goes beyond recreational activities. too, incorporating educational elements to enrich the experience.

LSU students studying forestry will be present, providing demonstrations of the two-man saw and other forestry-related activities. Various groups and organizations will add their unique touch to the celebration of nature: The Mycological Society, Capital Area Beekeepers Association and Camellia Society will share their expertise, offering insights into the fascinating worlds of fungi, beekeeping and ornamental plants, respectively.

Additionally, sustainable and nature-themed product vendors will be present, offering a diverse array of eco-friendly products that resonate with the festival’s commitment to environmental stewardship. At its core, the Arbor Day at Burden is a celebration of the remarkable contributions that trees make to our lives.

“The mission of this festival is to help people to remember to celebrate what trees do for us, which is myriad,” Foley explains. “Everything from our urban forest makes our life possible. Any quality of life we have here living in a city is because we have trees.”

Arbor Day at Burden will take place from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.