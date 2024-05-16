Things to do this weekend: Festivals and more events around Baton Rouge

Bond with animal lovers this Thursday

Calling all furry friend lovers! Cat Haven will host a Meow Mixer this Thursday, May 16, at The Station Sports Bar and Grill.

Chat with fellow cat lovers over casual food and drinks. Learn more about Cat Haven during this event and how to become a volunteer or donor.

Meow Mixer is from 6-8 p.m. This event is open to ages 21 and older. The Station is at 4608 Bennington Ave. Find more information here.

Get an early start to summer with live music this Friday

Head over to Chelsea’s Live for a night of live music and all-good vibes this Friday, May 17.

The Good Vibes Only Summer Kickoff Soiree features live music from The Michael Foster Project and Universal Language, plus sounds by Mr. Perfect 10 and DJ A-Twice.

Doors open for Good Vibes Only Summer Kickoff Soiree at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. This event is open to ages 18 and up. Regular tickets are $20. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Check out the Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair on Saturday

The second annual Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair takes over downtown this Saturday, May 18.

More than 30 local business vendors will be setup in Galvez Plaza, from food, drinks and music to legal pros and industry experts. Educational sessions will be held inside the River Center Branch Library.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Galvez Plaza and on the fourth floor of the River Center Branch Library in downtown Baton Rouge. General admission tickets are $20 and VIP tickets are $42.20 Find more info here, and grab your tickets on Eventbrite.

Mix and mingle in musical conversations this Saturday in St. Francisville

Faherty clothing brand presents a Sun Sessions series concert with Penny & Sparrow this Saturday, May 18.

The event will include conversation with hosts Ruthie Lindsey and Faherty co-founder and chief impact officer Kerry Docherty; a dinner menu from Restaurant 1796 and Big River Pizza Co.; and a performance from the musical duo Penny & Sparrow.

Faherty Sun Sessions start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40. The Mallory is at 5747 Commerce St. in St. Francisville. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Revel in the Soul Food Festival this weekend

Join a crowd of foodies this weekend, May 18-19, for food and music on the grounds of the Main Library at Goodwood.

This year’s Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival boasts a soulful bunch of performances from artists like festival founder Henry Turner Jr., Eddie “Cool” Deemer, Southern Magnolia and many more. In addition to talent, soul food will be in full swing. In a cooking contest, local chefs can display their savory skills while being judged in various categories. There will also be child-friendly entertainment, art and crafts.

The Soul Food Festival is from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. VIP tickets are $100. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information and purchase tickets here, and read a 225 feature about the event here.

Indulge in a one-of-a kind tea event this Sunday

Chef Celeste Gill will host High Noon Tea this Sunday, May 19, at 520 Spain Event Place.

At the United Kingdom-inspired event, the esteemed local chef will create small plates that pair well with the tea.

High Noon Tea is from noon-3 p.m. Tickets are $40. RSVP because seating is limited. 520 Spain Event Place is at 520 Spain St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.