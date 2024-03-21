Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Tiki Fest, a red beans cook-off, An Old Fashioned Easter Celebration and more

Play female-focused trivia this Thursday

Head to the Capitol Park Museum tonight, March 21, for EmpowerHER Trivia Night: Celebrating Women’s History Month.

Test your knowledge and learn more about impactful women from Louisiana. Attendees can mingle with like-minded trivia lovers while learning more about women’s history.

EmpowerHER Trivia Night is from 6–7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Capitol Park Museum is at 660 North 4th St. Find more information here.

Celebrate tiki culture all weekend

The Louisiana Tiki Festival is back for its second year this weekend, March 22-24.

LA Tiki Fest celebrates Polynesian culture with live music, entertainment, local food vendors and, of course, tiki drinks. The schedule is jam-packed with informational and how-to panels, lounge parties and more. Festivities kick off Friday with a welcome party at Pelican to Mars. The fest takes over Lotus Lounge on Saturday night, and the event wraps up with the Tiki Tour Bus Trip on Sunday. See 225‘s full preview of the event here.

Tickets start at $20. See the full festival schedule and find more information here.

Listen to young local artists this Saturday

Baton Rouge Music Studios hosts its Spring Jam this Saturday, March 23.

Take in the sounds of BRMS students showcasing their talents at the studio’s biannual fundraiser in partnership with local nonprofit Be Positive. The lineup of local musicians includes Stellar Vibe, Sarah Burker and Co., and more. American Idol Season 18 Top 7 finalist Jovin Webb will headline the event. Pizza and drinks will be available to purchase.

BRMS Spring Jam is from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. General admission tickets are $15. Baton Rouge Music Studios is at 3809 Government St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Learn more about astronomy this Saturday

Head over to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum this Saturday, March 23, for Astronomy Day.

Bring the entire family to LASM for a day for stargazers. Learn more about all things astronomy through astronomy-themed activities, planetarium shows, chemistry workshops and more.

Astronomy Day is from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Regular admission applies. The LASM is at 100 South River Road. Find more information here.

Indulge in Louisiana cuisine and music this Saturday

Celebrate Louisiana heritage this Saturday, March 23, at the Red Beans and Rice Heritage and Music Festival.

This festive food event at Rhorer Plaza will feature a red beans and rice cook-off and live music from the likes of the Michael Foster Project, Press 1 for English, and more. Additional food vendors will also be onsite along with local pop-ups and activities for the kiddos.

Red Beans and Rice Heritage and Music Festival is from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information here.

Get your hunt on Sunday

Start your Easter festitivies this Sunday, March 24, at An Old Fashioned Easter Celebration at the LSU Rural Life Museum.

Bring the entire family for an afternoon of Easter-themed activities, including Easter bunny photos, races, egg dyeing and more. There will be three egg hunts throughout the day, broken up by age group.

An Old Fashioned Easter Celebration is from 2:30–5:00 p.m. Tickets are $8 and ages 3 and under enter for free. LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information and purchase tickets here.