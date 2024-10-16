Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Taste of the Deep South Fest, Benny’s Haunted Car Wash, Merry Not Scary Halloween and more

Attend a Halloween party Friday

Bring the family out to the West Baton Rouge Museum for the Merry Not Scary Halloween this Friday, Oct. 18.

Presented by the WBR Museum and the West Baton Rouge Library, this good-spirited event will feature tricks, treats, games, crafts, and performances by the “friendly witches” of Ogden Park and storyteller Oneal Isaac. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Lemonade will be available while supplies last from Raising Cane’s and food can be purchased from the Bean Dip Factory and Sweet Abundance food trucks throughout the event.

Merry Not Scary Halloween is from 6–8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The WBR Museum is located at 830 North Alexander Ave. Find more information here.

Watch Casper Friday

The Main Library at Goodwood is hosting a spooky-season-themed Movies on the Plaza this Friday, Oct. 18.

Bundle up to enjoy a screening of Casper, featuring everyone’s favorite friendly ghost. Treats from S.A.B.’s Snowball Shoppe will be available and there will be an dance party following the film.

Movies on the Plaza is from 7-9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Sample wine with the symphony Friday

Head over to Martin Wine Cellar for a Symphony of Flavors: A Premium Wine Tasting on Friday, Oct. 18.

A Symphony of Flavors will feature wines from California-based Far Niente Estates and live music by Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. Complimentary light bites will be served.

Symphony of Flavors: A Premium Wine Tasting is from 5:30–7 p.m. All attendees must be 21 or older and tickets cost $60. Martin Wine Cellar is at 1670 Lobdell Ave., Suite 101. Find more information here.

Drive through a haunted car wash this weekend

Benny’s Car Wash is hosting its popular Haunted Car Wash on Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, at its Siegen Lane location.

Drive right up for a thrilling wash to benefit Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. For those wanting a less haunting experience, the first hour of the event will be reserved for more family friendly scares.

Benny’s Haunted Car Wash is from 6–10 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per vehicle and all proceeds will go toward Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Benny’s Car Wash is at 8370 Siegen Lane. Find more information here.

Attend a festival this weekend

Listen to live music and sample festival fare at the 8th Annual Taste of the Deep South Festival this Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, downtown.

This festival will feature blues, soul, rock and R&B music at Galvez Plaza. Attendees will also be able to shop at a Vendor Village, showcasing local arts, crafts, clothing and jewelry. There will also be a food court available for customers to taste Southern festival food favorites.

Taste of the Deep South Festival will be from noon-8 p.m. each day. It is free to attend and open to the public. VIP packages are available online for either $25 or $100. Davis S. Rhorer Plaza is located at 222 North Blvd. behind City Hall. Find more information here.

Support queer advocacy Saturday

The Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge is hosting QUUeer Fête on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The music festival event focuses on queer advocacy with performances by artists Lilli Lewis, Chloé Marie, Barbara Jarrell, Kiya Heartwood and others. QUUeer Fête will feature live music, food, fellowship, a book sale and merchandise.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the event runs from 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15–$50. Kids 12 and under are free. The Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge is at 8470 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.