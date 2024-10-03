Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ festivals and fall crafting

Do the time warp Friday

“I see you shiver with antici… pation” for an outdoor screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, Oct. 4, at the Highland Road Community Park.

Bring your blankets and chairs, and “do the time warp again” for a night of live music, games, themed cocktails and delicious bites. Attendees are encouraged to dress up to compete in the costume contest.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show event is from 6-10 p.m. It is free for guests 18 or older. Pre-registration is required and can be filled out online. Highland Road Community Park is at 14024 Highland Road. Find more information here.

Attend a wine tasting at BLDG 5 on Friday

Head over to BLDG 5 on Friday, Oct. 4, for a Wine Tasting Pop-Up.

Lauren Attaway from Uncorked Fine Wines & Spirits will be giving out samples from BLDG 5’s wine menu throughout the event. Guests can expect to be greeted with either an elbling sekt, chardonnay, cabernet or red blend at the front door.

The complimentary Wine Tasting Pop-Up is from 5:30-8 p.m. BLDG 5 is at 2805 Kalurah St. Find more information here.

Browse the Denham Springs Fall Festival on Saturday

The Denham Springs Antique Village is hosting its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Attendees can expect live music, a free kids zone, a pet costume contest and food galore. Attendees can shop from 160-plus vendors throughout the event.

Fall Festival is from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Denham Springs Antique Village is at 228 N. Range Ave. Find more information here.

Attend an arts festival Saturday

Visit the Perkins Rowe Arts Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Perkins Rowe.

Peruse the different art vendors and shops as you listen to an all-day live music lineup.

The Perkins Rowe Arts Festival is from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Perkins Rowe is at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Create with clay Sunday

Visit the LSU Museum of Art on Sunday, Oct. 6, for its Access for All Day: The Art of Ceramics, part of Free First Sunday.

Attendees will get to watch live demonstrations and create their own artwork. Pete Froehlich will give a pottery wheel demo, and Richard Boehnke will lead a sculpting activity where you can create with clay.

Access for All Day: Ceramics is from 1-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St. on the fifth floor. Find more information here.

Take part in fall crafts Sunday

Visit Louisiana’s Old State Capitol on Sunday, Oct. 6, for a Halloween and Fall Craft Workshop as part of Free First Sunday.

Bring the whole family for a day filled with crafting. Welcome the fall season and prep Halloween decor at this event.

The workshop is from 1-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Louisiana’s Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. Find more information here.