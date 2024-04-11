Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Red Shtick Comedy Fest, Taste of Mid City, FurBall and more

Celebrate Latin culture this Thursday

The Knockturnal Nights adults-only series returns to the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, this Thursday, April 11.

Visit the beloved children’s museum after hours when Knock Knock puts on Knocking Around the World – Latin Night. Jam to Latin music, try bites from local vendors and sample top-shelf tequilas.

Knockturnal Nights-Latin Night runs from 7-9 p.m. and is for those 21 and up. Knock Knock is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Tickets start at $10, and food and drinks are available for purchase. Additional Tequila Tasting tickets cost $20. Find more info here.

Enjoy a comedy lineup this Friday

Head over to the River Center this Friday, April 12, for the Red Shtick Comedy Festival.

This event will feature big names in comedy, including Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy and Tony Roberts. These headliners will be dishing out witty jokes about everyday life.

The Red Shtick Comedy Festival starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $59. Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Party with your pup this Saturday

Grab your pup and make your way to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Saturday, April 13, for FurBall 2024.

The annual pet-friendly, black-tie gala is back in Baton Rouge this year and in full swing. FurBall supports Companion Animal Alliance and features a royal court for pets and their owners, who will strut their stuff down the catwalk.

FurBall starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start $200. L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Enjoy a taste of Baton Rouge this Sunday

The Executive Center will bring back its neighborhood taste test this Sunday, April 14, at Taste of Mid City.

The food-centric event will bring some of the best restaurants and chefs in Baton Rouge together in one spot where attendees can sample their classic or most inventive dishes. Participants include The Village Cofe, Mestizo, Elsie’s Plate & Pie and Crafted Nibbles—just to name a few. The net proceeds from this event will benefit Youth City Lab. Read 225‘s full preview of the event.

Taste of Mid City is from 1-5 p.m. Tickets start at $40. The Executive Center is at 250 S. Foster Drive. Find more information and purchase tickets here.