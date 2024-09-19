Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Pool Pawty, Backyard Blues Jam Fest and more

Go to a concert on Thursday

Head over to the Texas Club on Thursday, Sept. 19, to see Ty Myers on his Let ‘Em Talk Tour with special guest Brody McKinney.

Ty Myers performs under the country genre and has released songs such as “Down and Out,” “Tie That Binds,” “Tin Roof Talks,” and “Let ‘Em Talk.”

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $20 to $180. Attendees must be 18 years or older. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Find more information here.

Attend a symphonic wine tasting on Friday

Baton Rouge Symphony is celebrating the start of its fall season at Martin Wine & Spirits on Friday, Sept. 20.

Bring your tastebuds to a Symphony of Flavors: Opening Night Wine Tasting, featuring a number of wines and light bites. All proceeds from this event will benefit BRSO.

Symphony of Flavors is from 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $50. Guests must be 21 years or older. Martin Wine & Spirits is at 1670 Lobdell Ave. Find more information here.

Meet princesses on Saturday

Bring the kiddos to meet their favorite princesses on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Baton Rouge, hosted by Pretty Princess Parties.

This event will allow each guest to meet their favorite princess and get photos, hugs and autographs. There will also be performances, activities, songs, dances and more throughout the event.

Baton Rouge Princess Day will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Ticket prices vary from $22.50-$28.80. Embassy Suites by Hilton is at 4914 Constitution Ave. Find more information here.

Listen to live music on Saturday

Head to North Boulevard Town Square on Saturday, Sept. 21, to experience the first annual Backyard Blues Jam Fest.

Hanna PK and Jovin Webb from American Idol will both be performing. Food trucks and craft vendors will also be present throughout the event.

Backyard Blues Jam Fest is from 4-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Feel free to also bring your furry friends. North Boulevard Town Square is at 222 North Blvd. in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information here.

Bring your furry friends to cool off on Saturday

Splish, splash! The End of Summer Dog Pool Pawty is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Liberty Lagoon.

Sign your dog up for a session, each grouped by dog size. This event limits 100 dogs per session, and all attendees have to follow the rules of the Pool Pawty.

The Pool Pawty is from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $5 per person with a limit of two dogs per handler. Tickets can be purchased at the venue on the day of the event. Liberty Lagoon is at 111 Lobdell Ave. Find more information here.

Have a stylish brunch on Sunday

Visit The Main Lobby on Sunday, Sept. 22, for Brunch and Bubbles.

Guests will get to take advantage of the bar’s rooftop views, dive into an elegant brunch spread, enjoy the live DJ and more.

Brunch and Bubbles runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The Main Lobby is at 668 Main St. in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information here.

Paint your very own Blue Dog on Sunday

Embrace your inner George Rodrigue on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Painting with a Twist.

Painters can try their hands at recreating Rodrigue’s famous Blue Dog series, a Louisiana cultural phenomenon. Bring your own drinks and snacks to enjoy.

The Blue Dog Event is from 4-7 p.m. Pricing varies depending on the chosen canvas, from $59-$69. Painting with a Twist is at 711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 3A. Find more information here.