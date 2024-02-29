Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Louisiana Sportsman Show, Easter eggs and more

Tap into your inner sportsman this weekend

Head downtown this weekend, March 1-3, to the Raising Cane’s River Center for a slice of the sportsman’s paradise.

At the 44th annual Louisiana Sportsman Show, attendees can check out outdoor-related entertainment such as fishing demonstrations, wetland informational sessions, motor shows and much more.

Schedules and events vary per day. Tickets will be available for purchase at the River Center box office and are $15 for adults and $7 for kids. Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find the full event schedule and more information here.

Enjoy dinner and a show this Friday

Head over to The Smokey Pit Smokehouse and EaterySmokey Pit for a BBQ dinner and jazz all night long this Friday, March 1.

The Smokey Pit will be hosting Dinner & Jazz, where attendees can order from a menu including burgers, pulled pork, brisket and more. Specialty cocktails and desserts are also available in the ticket options.

Dinner & Jazz starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20. The Smokey Pit is at 1916 Dallas Drive. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Catch the farmers market and arts market this Saturday

Head downtown for some fresh finds this Saturday, March 2.

The Red Stick Farmers Market sets up downtown every Saturday morning, with vendors like City Gelato, Lena Farms and many more. The Baton Rouge Arts Market is held in conjunction with the farmers market on the first Saturday of each month. Find local artwork and products, fresh produce and more all while mingling with locals at the two events.

The markets are from 8 a.m. to noon, and are free and open to the public. They are held at Fifth and Main streets. Find more information here.

Network at Blend this Sunday

Grab a friend and head to Blend Wine Bar for an evening filled with networking this Sunday, March 3.

The National Collegiate of 100 Black Women will be hosting Conversations & Cocktails With The 100, where attendees can mingle and learn more about the organization. There will also be local Black-women-owned businesses to shop from during the event.

Conversations and Cocktails is from 3-6 p.m. Tickets start at $25. Blend Wine Bar is at 304 Laurel St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Enjoy family fun downtown this Sunday

Head downtown this Sunday, March 3, for some Easter fun.

Bring the entire family to Louisiana’s Old State Capitol’s second annual Easter Egg Roll. Ages 12 years and under are invited to join in on egg races, egg decorating and more. After the egg-tivities, head over to one of downtown’s museums for Free First Sunday.

Easter Egg Roll is free and open to public from 1-4 p.m. The Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. Find more information and RSVP here.