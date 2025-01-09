Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Live music, Shen Yun, wedding showcase and more events

See O.M.T. at The Queen on Friday

Visit The Queen Baton Rouge on Friday, Jan. 10, for a show by O.M.T.

O.M.T. will begin its live music and entertainment at 9 p.m.

There is no cover for this show. The Queen is at 1717 River Park Blvd. Find more information here.

Experience Shen Yun on Saturday and Sunday

Head over to the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts on either Saturday, Jan. 11, or Sunday, Jan. 12, for Shen Yun.

Get the chance to see beautiful costumes and dance, world-class artists, storytelling that evokes a lost culture, backdrop technology and a full orchestra.

Performances will start right on time at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., depending on the day. Ticket prices vary from $80 to $180. Children under 4 are not admitted. River Center Theatre for Performing Arts is at 396 Saint Louis St. Find more information here.

Attend Hilton’s Wedding Showcase on Sunday

Attention all brides and grooms! Visit the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on Sunday, Jan. 12, for Hilton’s Wedding Showcase, in coordination with Weddings by Allie.

At this event, couples will get to meet and interact with local vendors to help plan their dream day. There will also be a fashion show and bridal showcase to help inspire brides’ dream looks.

Hilton’s Wedding Showcase will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 (prepaid general admission), $20 (day-of ticket) and $25 (VIP). Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center is at 201 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Attend the Old Time Music Open Jam on Sunday

Listen to live music on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the West Baton Rouge Museum’s Old Time Music Open Jam.

Anyone with an acoustic instrument is welcome to join in on the fun throughout this event. Music lovers can experience and listen to old time country, bluegrass, Cajun and folk tunes.

The Old Time Music Open Jam is from 3-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The West Baton Rouge Museum is at 854 N. Jefferson Ave. Find more information here.