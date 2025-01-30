Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: king cake making, Black History Month and more

Attend Retro Con this weekend

Head over to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for Louisiana Retro Con Winter 2025 this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2.

The video game-focused convention celebrates all things within the gaming spectrum. The event showcases local artists, comic book authors, toy/comic vendors, and many more exhibits relevant to nerd culture.

Events run Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $6 to $55. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S. Saint Landry Ave. Find more information here.

See Chris Cagle on Saturday

Go to the Texas Club on Saturday, Feb. 1, to see Chris Cagle with Southland.

Chris Cagle is an American country music artist known for songs like “Chicks Dig It,” “Let There Be Cowgirls,” “What Kinda Gone” and more.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Chris Cagle will take the stage at 9 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $35 to $240. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Find more information here.

Celebrate Black History Month on Sunday

Visit the LSU Museum of Art on Sunday, Feb. 2, for Access for All Day: Black History Month.

Celebrate the start of Black History Month with inspiring artwork by Black artists. Throughout this event, you’ll be able to enjoy hands-on art activities and performances.

Access for All Day: Black History Month will be from 1-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor. Find more information here.

Make a king cake Sunday

Bring the kiddos to the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 2, for the king cake-themed Kids Culinary Class.

All attendees will receive a personalized kids chef jacket, your little chef’s take-home king cake and time with the culinary team.

There are three sessions at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. Registration costs $80 per child, plus processing fees. The Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel is at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Find more information here.