Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Irish Film Fest, food trucks and more events

Bring your appetite for Friday food trucks

Head over to Perkins Rowe on Friday, Aug. 9, for the Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe.

Food trucks will be lined up from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott. Perique will perform live music in Town Square. The event is rain-or-shine, but the music will be moved to The Great Hall in the event of rain. Featured food trucks include Joel’s Lobster Rolls, Louisiana Lemonade, Capitol Seafood, Bayou BBQ, Carnival Concessions and more.

Food Truck Round-Up is from 6-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Say ‘aloha’ on Friday

Don your leis on Friday, Aug. 9, at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon for the Aloha! Friends & Family Inclusive Luau.

This event is for individuals of all ages with disabilities with their families and friends. Guests can enjoy VIP access to the water park. Food and door prizes will be provided for attendees—the only requirement is to bring your swimsuit and towel.

Tickets can either be purchased in advance or at the gate. Tickets are $8 per person for ages 4 and older, and wristbands can be picked up at Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge at 2356 Drusilla Lane. The Luau is from 6-9 p.m. BREC’s Liberty Lagoon is at 111 Lobdell Ave. Find more information here.

Enjoy Irish films on Friday and Saturday

Get on over to the Manship Theatre for the 14th Annual Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival this Friday, Aug. 9, through Saturday, Aug.10.

Learn about Irish culture while watching a curated collection of shorts, movies, documentaries and more. There’s also a Pub & Burger Night next Monday, Aug. 12.

Tickets are $15. Show times vary; find the full schedule here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Listen to live music on Saturday

Experience the Grammy Award-winning Wayne Toups on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Texas Club.

Enjoy the familiar sounds of American Cajun music through Toups’ artistry on the accordion.

The show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are priced from $20-$180. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Find more information here.

Scream in horror on Saturday

Visit the Red Room at Manship Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 10, to experience a screening of The Shining (1980).

Witness the twisted mind of Stephen King in a horrifying film of a family dynamic going terribly wrong.

The showing is at 2 p.m. with the film lasting 2 hours and 26 minutes. Tickets cost $10.50. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Enjoy some theater on Sunday

Strut your stuff down to the Upstage Theatre Company on Sunday, Aug. 11, for a performance of Diva Sisters.

Meet the Pritchetts, which like any family has their secrets. Three sisters and two husbands have attitudes and different goals that somehow lead them to one destination.

This show is at 3 p.m. Tickets are $27 per person. Upstage Theatre Company is at 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Purchase tickets and find more information here.