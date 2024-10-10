Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Halloween fun, ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Bridgerton’ brunch and more

Network with artists Thursday and Friday at Louisiana Arts Summit

The Louisiana Arts Summit is back. The two-day conference runs Thursday and Friday, Oct. 10-11, hosted by The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in partnership with the Louisiana Division of the Arts.

Arts groups, educators and enthusiasts can head to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for speaker sessions, panels, workshops and other professional opportunities.

The conference opens for check-in at 8 a.m. daily, with sessions running all day. Two-day passes are $110 plus fees. Purchase tickets here. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. in downtown Baton Rouge.

Wear pink for a Mean Girls weekend

“Get in, loser!” We’re going to the Independence Park Theatre on Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, to watch performances of Mean Girls.

The Independence Park Theatre and the Cultural Center’s Fall Intensive Program will present a Mean Girls: High School Version, adapted from the original film.

Performances take place Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for children and students. The Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center is at 7800 Independence Blvd. Find more information here.

Attend a Halloween-themed candlelit concert Friday

Attend Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics on Friday, Oct. 11, at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.

Enjoy the Halloween festivities and songs from your favorite spooky season films. The soundtrack of the night will include numbers such as “Thriller,” “Time Warp,” “The Addams Family Theme,” “Halloween (Theme),” and more.

The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m., running until about 7:45 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $28 to $39 depending on your chosen section. The Broadmoor United Methodist Church is at 10230 Mollylea Drive. Find more information here.

Partake in Halloween fun Saturday

Head to the Rally Cap Brewing Company on Saturday, Oct. 12, for Fear on Tap, an annual Halloween celebration.

The 2024 event will host vendors from around Louisiana, a costume contest and an after-party.

The Fear on Tap is from noon-6 p.m. The after-party will be from 7-10 p.m. This event is free to attend for those 21 and older. Rally Cap Brewing Company is at 11212 Pennywood Ave. Find more information here.

“You must make haste” to a Bridgerton-inspired Sunday brunch

“Dearest gentle readers,” promenade to The River Terrace on Sunday, Oct. 13, for Bridgerton Brunch.

Enjoy delicacies befitting of an afternoon tea, such as cucumber sandwiches, monkey bread, meringue cookies and more. Don your regency attire in hopes of being named the Season’s Diamond, and win a date night at The Myrtles.

Bridgerton Brunch will begin promptly at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced at $75, and attendees must be 18 or older. The River Terrace is on the fourth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

“Sashay you slay” on Sunday

Strut downtown to the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on Sunday, Oct. 13, for Hilton’s Drag Brunch.

Indulge in a brunch station and bottomless mimosas while watching featured performers Sasha Black, Santana A. Savage and Nakita London. Special guests include Josalyn Royale and Victoria Valentine.

Hilton’s Drag Brunch is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. General admission tickets are priced at $60. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center is at 201 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Listen to Broadway songs performed live Sunday

“Ya like jazz?” Then head to the Manship Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 13, for Some Enchanted Evening, an evening of Broadway classics by touring talents Benny Benack III, Stella Cole and Jabu Graybeal.

This evening will feature tunes such as “Over the Rainbow,” “The Sound of Music,” “My Shot” and more, showcasing the relationship between music and dance.

Some Enchanted Evening starts at 7 p.m. and will last about 90 minutes. Ticket prices vary from $45 to $65 plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.