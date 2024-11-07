Things to do this weekend: Concerts, festivals and more events in greater Baton Rouge

Head to St. Francisville for the Food & Wine Festival this weekend

Take a bite out of the annual St. Francisville Food & Wine Festival this Friday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 10.

In a celebration of the culinary culture of Louisiana and Mississippi, the event will showcase acclaimed chefs, creative wine pairings, cocktail and spirit tastings, craft beer and live entertainment.

Schedules and venues vary by day. Ticket prices range from $95 to $300. Find more information here.

See Better Than Ezra on Friday

Better Than Ezra is performing at L’Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 8.

The nostalgic band with LSU ties is considered an enduring force in rock music with its memorable melodies, guitar riffs and relatable lyrics.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35. L’Auberge Casino Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Find more information here.

Listen to Wayne Toups on Friday

Wayne Toups performs Friday, Nov. 8, at The Queen Baton Rouge.

Toups is a Grammy-winning American musician and singer from Crowley. He is known for his musical style of “Zydecajun,” a blend of Cajun, Zydeco and blues music. He’s become a beloved figure in Louisiana’s music landscape thanks to his energetic accordion-playing and powerful vocals.

The show starts at 9 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $10 to $160. The Queen is at 1717 River Park Blvd. Find more information here.

Attend a book festival Saturday

Venture to the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Saturday, Nov. 9, for the 9th Annual Livingston ParishBook Festival.

This event features author discussions, book signings, live music, food, face painting, games and more. Throughout the festival, guests can also use any of the library’s resources.

The Book Festival is from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library is at 20390 Iowa St. Find more information here.

Enjoy a play Sunday

The Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia presents its adaptation of two children’s stories in Goodnight Moon and The Runaway Bunny, showing on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Manship Theatre.

Goodnight Moon is the familiar nighttime ritual story we all know and love. The Runaway Bunny tells the tale of leaving home. These stories feature endearing rabbit characters and calming, dream-like imagery. This event will offer a relaxed and sensory-friendly show for kids and their families.

Goodnight Moon and The Runaway Bunny begins at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 plus fees. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.