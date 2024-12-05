Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Festival of Lights, Santa visits and more events

Jingle all the way to the Festival of Lights on Friday

Head over to North Boulevard Town Square on Friday, Dec. 6, to see icy attractions and half a million sparkling lights illuminated at the Festival of Lights.

Attend one of Baton Rouge’s oldest holiday traditions as the winter sky is transformed into a wonderland. Attendees countdown to the lighting of the 25-foot Christmas tree in North Boulevard Town Square. At the arts market, guests can also complete gift shopping and enjoy live music, dance performances and fireworks.

The Festival of Lights is from 4-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. North Boulevard Town Square is at 200 North Blvd. in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information here.

Meet Santa Claus on Friday

Bring the kiddos to Louisiana’s Old State Capitol for Santa in the Senate on Friday, Dec. 6.

The whole family will be able to meet Santa and enjoy the festive atmosphere while creating special holiday memories.

Santa in the Senate is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Louisiana’s Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information here.

Attend a film festival all weekend

Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room is putting on the 3rd Annual Listening Room Film Festival this weekend, Dec. 6-8. (The festival also continues next weekend, Dec. 13-15.)

This event is driven by music and entertainment and will include features, documentaries, shorts and music videos. There will be an emphasis on performers, music and filmmakers during the screenings. Following the films, there will be Q&A sessions. There will also be panels with industry professionals and executives, as well as musical performances.

The Listening Room Film Festival runs Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m.-midnight, and Sunday, 3-9 p.m. Film passes cost $5 per block, $10 per day or $50 for the entire festival. Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room is at 2733 North St. Find more information here.

Enjoy A Very Merry Museum on Saturday

Head over to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum on Saturday, Dec. 7, for A Very Merry Museum.

The kiddos will be able to enjoy activities such as hands-on art, science experiments, planetarium shows and more. The first 100 children who arrive will receive a free Coca-Cola polar bear plush. Everyone will be able to get photo ops with Santa, and there will be a visit from the iconic Coca-Cola truck.

A Very Merry Museum is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $15 for adults, $12 for children (ages 3-12) and $12 for seniors (ages 65+). LASM is at 100 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Have a holiday-themed brunch Sunday

Bring your appetite to Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center for Santa’s Jingle Bell Brunch on Sunday, Dec. 8. (There is also a brunch next Sunday, Dec. 15.)

Guests can enjoy a festive buffet, hot chocolate bar and mimosas. Attendees can take photos with Santa, decorate cookies and participate in a Toys for Tots drive.

Santa’s Jingle Bell Brunch is at 11 a.m. General admission costs $40, plus fees. Children ages 2 and younger get in for free. Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center is at 201 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

See Santa’s Little Helpers on Sunday

Visit the North Pole as it comes to life Sunday, Dec. 8, at Manship Theatre for a performance of the musical Santa’s Little Helpers.

This show is presented by Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and tells the story of an elf’s dream coming true to work for Santa at the North Pole. Either before or after the show, audience members can take complimentary photos with Santa in the lobby in front of the Christmas tree.

Santa’s Little Helpers begins at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Enjoy A Rural Life Christmas on Sunday

Head to the LSU Rural Life Museum on Sunday, Dec. 8, for A Rural Life Christmas.

Revel in a full day of festivities, with music, artisans, storytellers and costumed reenactors. Attendees can take pictures with Papa Noel and experience the festive atmosphere. As the sun sets, lights will illuminate the venue.

A Rural Life Christmas is from 10 a.m. until dusk and will conclude with a 5:30 p.m. session of the new Louisiana Lights show. Tickets are $15 plus fees. Children 3 and younger get in free. LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.