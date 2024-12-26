Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy, CAA Adoption Event, Bubbles & Caviar and more

Experience haunting poetry this weekend

Attend the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy from Friday, Dec. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 29, in Denham Springs.

The chilling cocktail experience will bring four of Poe’s stories to life on stage. Accompanying cocktails will be themed and paired with each story.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy will open 8 p.m. Friday, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $45 to attend. This event will be located at a Denham Springs event venue at 33135 La. Highway 16. Find more information here.

Listen to live music Friday

Head over to Agile Brewing on Friday, Dec. 27, to listen to Will Wesley.

Will Wesley is a singer-songwriter and guitarist who has played around the world. His most recent release, Both Sides of the Tracks, is a double disc album featuring his country, rock and bluegrass roots.

The show will begin at 5:30 p.m. Agile Brewing is at 14141 Airline Highway, Suite 4J. Find more information here and here.

Laugh out loud Friday

See comedian John Morgan at The Texas Club on Friday, Dec. 27.

Relax and laugh away the holiday stress at this show with the Ragin Cajun John Morgan.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 9 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $15 to $160. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Find more information here.

Bring home a furry friend Saturday

Attend Companion Animal Alliance’s Cat Adoption Event on Saturday, Dec. 28, at PetSmart on Millerville Road.

CAA will bring an assortment of adoptable cats, kittens and fosters.

The Cat Adoption Event is from 2-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. PetSmart is at 1653 Millerville Road. Find more information here.

Wine and dine with a caviar- and bubbles-themed meal Sunday

Bring your appetite to Sullivan’s Steakhouse on Sunday, Dec. 29, for a Bubbles & Caviar Wine Dinner.

Enjoy a luxurious four-course tasting menu with caviar-studded dishes complemented by Champagnes and sparkling wines.

The Bubbles & Caviar Wine Dinner is from 7-9 p.m. The meal is $169 per person, plus taxes and gratuities. Space is limited, so be sure to RSVP on OpenTable to reserve your spot. Sullivan’s Steakhouse is at 5252 Corporate Blvd. Find more information here.