Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Dining in the Dark, festivals, fashion shows and more

Editor’s note: Events details are as of 225’s publication deadline the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 11, but may be subject to change due to Tropical Storm Francine. Check with the organizers for the latest updates before attending.

Indulge in the Louisiana Bourbon Festival all weekend

The Louisiana Bourbon Festival returns to Baton Rouge this weekend, with three days of events featuring good food and bourbon.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, Hayride Scandal hosts High West Speakeasy, with cocktails, pours and whiskey samples inspired by the 1920s. Then, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine is providing an Old Elk VIP Dinner hosted by Old Elk CEO and Baton Rouge native Luis Gonzalez on Friday, Sept. 13.

The event will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 14, with the all-day Louisiana Bourbon Fest staged by the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge at L’Auberge Casino Hotel. Seminars will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. that day. The Grand Tasting will be from 7-10 p.m. This event is for those 21+ only, and ticket prices vary. L’Auberge Casino Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Find more information here.

Live out your NYFW dreams this weekend

Ellemnop.Art’s High Fashion Fine Art Fashion & Art Exhibition is returning to Towne Center at Cedar Lodge this weekend on Friday, Sept. 13, and Sunday, Sept.15.

The Friends & Family Event Sale Fashion Show & Art Exhibition will showcase the work of eight student designers from LSU and Southern University modeled by around 30 models. The work of 15+ visual artists will also be on display. Banana Republic will offer a storewide 40% off of regularly priced items, as well as other discounts.

High Fashion Fine Art II will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, and 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. The shows on Friday and Sunday are priced individually at $25, but the combo ticket experience for both days is priced at $40. Banana Republic is at 2373 Town Center Blvd. Find more information here.

Listen to live music on Friday

Attend the first Live After Five event on Friday, Sept. 13, featuring The Peyton Falgoust Band at Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge.

The high-energy, instrumental band will perform country and rock covers as guests sit back in their lawn chairs, dance, eat, drink and shop.

The Peyton Falgoust Band will play from 5-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Rhorer Plaza is at 200 Saint Louis St., behind City Hall. Find more information here.

Learn about men’s health on Saturday

The 2024 Pennington Biomedical Men’s Health Summit takes place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Men ages 18 and up are welcome to receive free health screenings and attend discussions on a variety of wellness topics. This event will also feature a vintage car show along with lunch and door prizes.

The Men’s Health Summit is from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. This event is free and open to men ages 18 and up. Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at 6400 Perkins Road, and the event will take place in the C.B. Pennington Jr. Building (Conference Center). Find more information here.

Attend a music festival on Saturday

Head over to The Basin Music Hall on Saturday, Sept. 14, for the Muddy Water Music Festival.

This event will feature local bands and also benefit Tunnels to Towers, which is a charity for veterans and first responders.

Muddy Water Music Festival will be from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Access is limited to those 21 and older, and tickets cost $15 with fees. The Basin Music Hall is at 336 Third St. Find more information here.

Dine in the dark on Saturday

Head to Baton Rouge Marriott for the second annual Dining in the Dark experience on Saturday, Sept. 14, hosted by Blind Grace, a nonprofit for the visually impaired community.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a three-course meal in complete darkness. Throughout the event, there will also be a silent and live auction, but if you’re unable to attend, you can bid on auction items through an app.

Dining in the Dark will begin promptly at 6 p.m. A ticket for general admission is priced at $75 per person. Baton Rouge Marriott is at 5500 Hilton Ave. Find more information here.

Reminisce about the good ol’ days on Sunday

Attend the Oldies but Goodies Fest on Sunday, Sept. 15, on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Tourist Information & Conference Center.

Guests can expect live music by Justin Cornett from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and Swampland Revival from 2-5 p.m. There will also be an antique car show, crafters, food and beverages provided by Louisiana vendors for attendees to enjoy.

Oldies but Goodies Fest is from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The fest will take place on the grounds of WBR Tourist Information & Conference Center, which is at 2750 N. Westport Drive. Find more information here.

Try out for ‘The Nutcracker’ on Sunday

Audition for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s iconic holiday show, The Nutcracker—A Tale from the Bayou, on Sunday, Sept. 15, at The Dancers’ Workshop.

Roles are available for second to eighth graders, and no dance experience is required. Children will be able to play roles such as mice, cherubs, cooks, lambs, and more.

Audition times vary depending on gender and age groups. Each dancer’s audition fee is $10, and there is a $95 rehearsal fee for each child who is selected. The Dancers’ Workshop is at 10745 Linkwood Court. Find more information here.