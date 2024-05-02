Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Derby Day, Free First Sunday and more events

Follow the call of the disco ball Friday

Zip up your go-go boots. Gimme Gimme Disco is back this Friday, May 3, at Chelsea’s Live.

At the themed dance night, attendees can dance to ABBA, Donna Summer, the Bee Gees and other artists from the days of disco.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Tickets are $15. Find more info here.

Shop local art on Saturday

The monthly Baton Rouge Arts Market, held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market, is back this Saturday, May 4.

This month’s artist lineup is at full capacity, which means there will be a large variety of fine art and handmade crafts up for grabs. Stock up on groceries and fresh produce from the farmers market after you finish browsing the art.

The event runs 8 a.m.–noon. Baton Rouge Arts Market is at the corner of Fifth and Main streets. It is free and open to the public. Find more information here.

Channel Churchill Downs Saturday at St. Jude Day at the Derby

Races, juleps and roses. Oh my! At Live Oak Arabians this Saturday, May 4, Baton Rougeans can take in Derby Day festivities for a good cause at St. Jude Day at the Derby.

Don your “Derby Best” attire. (Think: big hats and seersucker suits.) Enjoy derby-themed food and drinks, a live auction and a viewing of the famous horse race.

The event runs from 4–8 p.m. Live Oak Arabians is at 6300 Jefferson Highway. Tickets start at $100. Find more info here.

Toast to the Kentucky Derby Saturday at Hayride Scandal

This Saturday, May 4, Hayride Scandal will be slinging hot browns and mint juleps, and talking hats and history at its Derby Day party.

Festivities will include history lessons on the julep, a hat contest, giveaways and more.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Hayride Scandal is at 5110 Corporate Blvd., Suite B. Find more information here.

Take advantage of Free First Sunday at local museums

It’s one of the city’s best-kept secrets: The first Sunday each month, admission is free at several local art, science and history museums.

Participating museums include Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, LSU Museum of Art, LSU Center for River Studies and Magnolia Mound Plantation.

Participation is always subject to change, so call the museums in advance to confirm availability. Find more information here.