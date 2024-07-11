Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Concerts, shows and festivals

Go back to the 1970s on Friday

Head to the Manship Theatre on Friday, July 12, to enjoy tunes from That 70’s Band of Louisiana.

Guests will hear the greatest hits of the ’70s from artists such as The Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin, Elton John and many more. This band features male and female vocal talents, veteran musicians and a horn selection.

This event begins at 7:30 p.m. and is about 100 minutes long. Patrons are required to have a ticket prior to entry, regardless of age. Tickets are priced at $25 plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Have the kiddos paint a watercolor jellyfish on Saturday

Take your kids to the Arts Council of Livingston Parish on Saturday, July 13, for a painting class.

Students can join artist Shelly Frederick to learn how to paint their very own watercolor jellyfish.

The class is from 10:15-11 a.m. Admission is $10 for ages 6 and up and it is recommended to register early because of limited space. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is at 133 N. Hummell St. Find more information here.

Celebrate at Red Rock & Blue on Saturday

Jam out to songs from all decades on Saturday, July 13, at the Varsity Theatre for Red Rock & Blue: Local Artist Showcase.

Featured bands for the show include The Drunk Uncles Band, ReGeneration Band, the Debbie Landry Band and Money Shot. Red Rock & Blue aims to raise money to benefit Louisiana military charities.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door, plus fees. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road. Find more information here.

Revel in the tastes of summer on Saturday

Stop at the Red Stick Farmers Market on Saturday, July 13, to enjoy Fresh Fest. The event runs all summer long, but this week’s theme is Everything Eggplant.

Attendees can access a variety of cooking demos, samplings from local chefs, educational activities and live music.

Fresh Fest is from 8 a.m.-noon. This event is free and open to the public. The Red Stick Farmers Market is at Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information here.

Vroom vroom on Saturday

Experience the thrill of Bayou Motor Fest on Saturday, July 13, at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Car lovers and aficionados can feast their eyes on muscle cars, classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and more.

Bayou Motor Fest is from noon-6 p.m. Standard ticket prices are $20 for adults and $5 for kids. Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Smell the flowers on Saturday and Sunday

Head to the LSU Rural Life Museum for the Baton Rouge Orchid Society’s Annual Show and Sale on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

The theme of the event this year is “A Feast of Orchids.” Learn all about the rewards of growing orchids.

The event is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. There is no entry fee and plenty of parking will be available for attendants. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.

Have a Sensory Sunday

Head over to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum on Sunday, July 14, for Sensory Sunday.

Dimmed lights, low-volume music, designated quiet areas, fidget toys, headphones and accessible art supplies will be available for people with sensory needs during these specified hours. Attendees can also enjoy captioned Irene W. Pennington Planetarium shows during this time.

This event is from 3-5 p.m. Louisiana Art & Science Museum is at 100 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Stretch under the stars Sunday

Roll out your yoga mats at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum on Sunday, July 14, for a unique yoga experience.

Participants will experience a brief yoga flow under the stars in the planetarium, then enjoy a feature presentation of the Sunset Meditation planetarium show. Attendees should bring their own yoga mats and other supplies, and will be required to sign a waiver before the class.

This event is from noon-1 p.m. and will begin promptly at noon, so participants are encouraged to arrive at 11:45 a.m. for check-in. Pre-registration is required for this event, and tickets will be $15 for non-member adults and $12 for members. Louisiana Art & Science Museum is at 100 S. River Road. Find more information here.