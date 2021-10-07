Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Boutique event, concerts and more

LASM’s gala brings a night of virtual fun and art Friday

Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s 36th Annual Gala will be streamed live this Friday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.

Themed around the museum’s current “Iridescence” exhibit, the virtual presentation will feature a curator-guided tour of the exhibition; a silent auction and raffle with unique art, fine jewelry and spirits up for grabs; cocktail and craft demonstrations and more.

Watch the gala at lasm.org/gala or on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WAFB+.

Rock out at Live After Five Friday

After postponements throughout 2020 and 2021, Live After Five finally returned last week.

The Downtown Business Association’s weekly outdoor concert series continues this Friday, Oct. 8, with the Shaun Ward Xperience’s funky, soulful hip-hop, R&B and rock.

Live After Five is free, held every Friday, 5-8 p.m., now through Nov. 5 at the Galvez Stage at Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more info and the full lineup here.

Enjoy acoustic performances at Old Time Music Open Jam Sunday

Bust out your fiddles and acoustic guitars this Sunday, Oct. 10, for Old Time Music Open Jam at the West Baton Rouge Museum.

On the second Sunday of every month, guests and musicians are invited to a free concert at the museum. Though the jam session leans toward old country, bluegrass and folk tunes, artists are welcome to play acoustic music from any genre. Whether you’re a seasoned musician or you’re just learning your instrument, all are encouraged to join in.

More information about Old Time Music Open Jam can be found here. The free music will play from 3-5 p.m. West Baton Rouge Museum is at 854 N. Jefferson Ave.

Find your next tailgate outfit Sunday at the Boutique Blowout Sale

Southern Flair Blog hosts more than 20 boutiques at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center & Hotel this Sunday, Oct. 10, for the 7th annual Baton Rouge Boutique Blowout Sale.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ballroom will be full of clothing racks with apparel, shoes, accessories, jewelry and gifts. Admission is free.

Find more info here. The Crowne Plaza is at 4728 Constitution Ave.

Dance to a free show at Sunday in the Park

Sunday in the Park, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s outdoor live music series, continues downtown this Sunday, Oct. 10.

Nouveaux Cajun Xpress Band takes the stage at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza, bringing its signature blend of Cajun, zydeco, Louisiana swamp pop, blues and rock ‘n’ roll.

The concerts are free and continue through Nov. 14 with a different artist each week. (Find the rest of the lineup here.) The Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza is at 100 Lafayette St.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE