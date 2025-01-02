Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Arts Market, live music, robotics and more events

Learn about robots Friday

Bring the kiddos to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Branch on Friday, Jan. 3, for Fun with Cubelets.

Wrap up the holiday break with some STEM coding using programmable mini robots. This event is recommended for children ages 6-12.

Fun with Cubelets is from 1-2 p.m. Space is limited so be sure to complete registration online. The West Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Branch is at 830 N. Alexander Ave. Find more information here.

Listen to live music Friday

Head over to the Crowne Plaza Executive Center to listen to the Will Wesley Duo on Friday, Jan. 3.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Will Wesley, who has been playing his blues, rock and country tunes around Louisiana, will perform as part of the Will Wesley Duo.

The music starts at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The Crowne Plaza Executive Center is at 135 SW Railroad Ave. Find more information here.

Visit the Arts Market on Saturday

Head over to the Baton Rouge Arts Market, held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market, on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Experience local artists and makers as they share their talents with the community. Discover unique, high-quality, handmade treasures from artwork, jewelry, home goods and more.

Baton Rouge Arts Market is from 8 a.m. to noon. This event, which takes place the first Saturday of every month, is free and open to the public. Red Stick Farmers Market is at Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information here.

See mini furniture Sunday

Visit the LSU Museum of Art on Sunday, Jan. 5, for Access for All Day: The Art of Mini Furniture.

This event will showcase a new exhibition of antique furniture from LSU Museum of Art’s permanent collection. Prepare to learn about the mini furniture used by traveling salesmen in the 19th century. Attendees will also be able to design their own mini chair. You can also hop around the nearby museums for Free First Sunday.

Access for All Day: The Art of Mini Furniture will be from 1-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St. on the fifth floor. Find more information here.