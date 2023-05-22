Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Scavenger hunt, a cooking class, SpongeBob and more

Grab your phone for a scavenger hunt Wednesday

“It’s a Scavenger Hunt” hosts hunts around the world, and the group comes to Baton Rouge this Wednesday, May 24.

Clues and riddles on the “It’s a Scavenger Hunt” app help players navigate from item to item. The hunt takes place in generally crowded areas like malls and shopping centers. For about $25 per person, teams will have 90 minutes to hunt. Each hunt is catered to the player, and the timer starts the second the player starts the clock.

Download “It’s a Scavenger Hunt” on your app store and get hunting. Find tickets and details here.

Infuse a little Southern spice in your own cooking with a class Thursday

Head down to Red Stick Spice this Thursday, May 25, to learn what spices go into classic Southern cooking in a class led by local chefs.

You’ll learn how to cook foods like chermoula shrimp and flourless chocolate cake. The class takes place from noon-2 p.m. and ends in a feast of your own making.

Tickets are available for $95 per person for those 21 and older. Red Stick Spice is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

See the pineapple under the sea Thursday

Follow the story of SpongeBob and his friends, this Thursday, May 25, when CYT Baton Rouge performs SpongeBob the Musical.

The citizens of Bikini Bottom face a huge volcano eruption that could destroy their town. Popular characters like SpongeBob, Patrick and Mr. Krabs must save the town with the power of optimism. Find out how they do it at 7 p.m. in the LSU Shaver Theater.

Make sure to buy tickets online for $19 as the price increases to $22 at the door. If you miss this showing, there are four more in the coming week at the Music & Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive.

Watch a local rendition of Little Women

Theatre Baton Rouge continues its production of Little Women this Thursday through the holiday weekend, May 25-28.

Performed by the Young Actor’s Program, the play is an adapted version of the iconic novel by Louisa May Alcott.

Find tickets here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.