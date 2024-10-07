Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: NFL football, pumpkins, Silvia Moreno-Garcia talk and more

Decorate a pumpkin this week

Head over to the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library to decorate a pumpkin from Monday, Oct. 7, to Thursday, Oct. 10.

If you’re not in the mood for carving or painting a pumpkin, this event will offer you the opportunity to decorate a pumpkin with washi tape and Sharpies instead. Get into the fall spirit without all the mess.

The event runs from 2-5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library is at 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road in Pride. Find more information here.

Say “Who Dat!” on Monday

Cheer on the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 7, at The Queen Baton Rouge’s 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails.

The Saints will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs for this NFL Watch Party at 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails. Local radio personalities T-Bob Hebert and Jacob Hester will be hosting the event. Free valet parking will be available. Guests can also try their luck to win a special prize from the Parlay Payday weekly drawing.

The NFL Watch Party is from 7-10 p.m. It is free to attend. The Queen is at 1717 River Park Blvd. Find more information here.

Wine and dine in St. Francisville on Wednesday

Bring your tastebuds to The St. Francisville Inn on Wednesday, Oct. 9, for the Hundred Acre Wine Dinner Pairings.

Experience the thoughtful wine menu that pairs well with the night’s dishes.

Hundred Acre Wine Dinner Pairings starts at 6 p.m. This event costs $450 per person, and there are only 30 spots available, so act fast. To book, call the inn at 225-635-6502 and ask for Larry. The St. Francisville Inn is at 5720 Commerce St. Find more information here.

Attend a virtual author talk with Silvia Moreno-Garcia on Wednesday

Bestselling author Silvia Moreno-Garcia hosts a virtual author talk on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia is the author of titles Mexican Gothic, The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, The Seventh Veil of Salome and more. Throughout the talk, Moreno-Garcia will discuss Latin American fiction, her writing process and journey, and her newest book, The Seventh Veil of Salome. There will also be a Q&A during the event.

This Virtual Author Talk will be from 6-8 p.m. While this event is free and open to the public, be sure to register online. Find more information here.

Play dodgeball in the dark Thursday

Head over to Highland Road Community Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, for Glow In The Park.

Bring your friends and family to play glow-in-the-dark games as a team. The specific game played at this event will be dodgeball.

Glow In The Park is from 6-7 p.m. This event costs $5 per person, and registration will be completed in person. The age requirement is 7 and older. Highland Road Community Park is at 14024 Highland Road. Find more information here.

See Brantley Gilbert in concert Thursday

Brantley Gilbert is currently on his Off the Rails Tour and is making a stop at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Gilbert is known for his country-rock fusion music style and has released hits such as “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen,” “Country Must Be Country Wide,” and more.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $25 and increase depending on the chosen section. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.