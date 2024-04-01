Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: MidCity Makers, art exhibit opening and more

Enjoy an exhibit opening this Wednesday

Grab a friend and head to Baton Rouge Gallery this Wednesday, April 3.

Baton Rouge Gallery will host its First Wednesdays event with an opening reception for the latest exhibit, Real-Life Experience, which enters the gallery this week. The annual exhibit highlights high school students in the Capital City.

First Wednesdays start at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Darylmaple Drive. Find more information here.

Shop local this Thursday

Head over to MidCity Makers Market this Thursday, April 4, for its First Thursdays event.

Eat bites from food trucks, discover new artists and shop local makers. There will also be live music during First Thursdays. The Pink Elephant Antiques will host a trunk show with an array of vintage items. Grab a friend and head to First Thursdays.

First Thursdays starts at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. First Thursdays is at 2558 Government St. Find more information here.

Rock out this Thursday

Enjoy a night of live music this Thursday, April 4.

Rock N Rowe continues this week with a live performance from the Lee Serio Band. With David Landry on vocals, Keith Tiller on drums, Patrick Ferrara on guitar, and Jay Cudd on bass, the group will provide a rocking time. The group will be performing hits from the 1970s all night long.

Rock N Rowe starts at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Rock N Rowe is at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.