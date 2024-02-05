Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Mardi Gras crafts, candlelight concerts and funk music

Create Mardi Gras-themed art this Wednesday

Join artist Sheil Boyne at The Artist’s Loft this Wednesday, Feb. 7, as she teaches how to make resin Mardi Gras-inspired art.

In the Mardi Gras Oyster Shell Class, attendees will make two oyster shell art pieces, just in time for Mardi Gras weekend.

The Mardi Gras Oyster Shell Class will be held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 and include all materials. The Artist’s Loft is at 7126 Antioch Road. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Find your inner artist this Wednesday

Grab your favorite beverage and head to Painting and Pinot this Wednesday, Feb. 7, for a night of creativity.

Attendees will guided by Painting and Pinot’s team to paint their own Spanish Town-inspired “Masked Flamingo,” while sipping wine and socializing. This class is open to all ages and all skill levels.

The BYOB Painting Class is from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $35 and all painting supplies will be provided. Painting and Pinot is at 2122 Perkins Palms Ave. Find tickets and more information here.

Hear works from two ‘piano men’ Wednesday and Thursday

Enjoy a candlelit evening of modern-meets-classical piano music this week at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

Baton Rouge Symphony will put on four performances of “The Piano Men Return: A Concert with Candles.” The candlelight performance combines the work of Polish composer Chopin and American singer Billy Joel. Concertgoers can also enjoy pre-show drinks on The Turner Fischer Rooftop Terrace with views of the Mississippi River and downtown BR.

The concerts will be held Wednesday, Feb. 7, and Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $55. Concerts will last approximately an hour. Doors will open 30 minutes prior, and there will be no late seating. Find more information here. Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

Funk it up, New Orleans style, this Thursday

Head over to Chelsea’s Live this Thursday, Feb. 8, for a night of music from a New Orleans legend.

Grammy Award-winning musician and New Orleans native Jon Cleary will be performing at Chelsea’s this Thursday with Burris. Ring in Mardi Gras with the band as they perform some of their hits that pay homage to greats like Fats Domino, Art Neville, Dr. John and more.

Doors open for Jon Cleary Trio with Burris at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. This event is for those 18 and up. Advance tickets are $20, and tickets purchased at the door are $25. Purchase tickets and find more information here. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.