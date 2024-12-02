Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Holiday lights, ugly Christmas sweaters and more events

See the new lights at Burden all month

Burden Museum & Gardens’ brand-new Louisiana Lights: Where the Holidays Shine display is officially open now through Saturday, Dec. 29.

Experience this festive attraction that lights up the beauty of nature during the holidays. Walking through the Windrush Gardens, guests will see illuminated garden rooms, a sparkling lake and a tunnel of light on the grounds. As Louisiana is known for its oak trees and crape myrtles, the display will showcase these trees in a new light. Read 225‘s preview of the show here, or watch our Instagram tour of the space.

Louisiana Lights has timed entry for general admission, running every 30 minutes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person ages 4 and up, and children 3 and younger are free. Burden Museum & Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.

Tour the Zoo Lights all month

Bring the kiddos to BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo from Friday, Nov. 29, to Monday, Dec. 30, for Zoo Lights presented by Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health.

Encounter wildlife as you walk under the twinkling lights illuminating the zoo. On Fridays and Saturdays before Christmas, Zoo Lights will host Santa Claus at the Otter Cabin. Thanks to a partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, each guest who donates a nonperishable food item during Zoo Lights will receive a 50% discount from the regular admission price.

Admission gates will be open from 5:30-8 p.m. and the grounds will close at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $5 for adults and teens, $4 for seniors, $3 for children (ages 2-12) and $3 per person for zoo members. Admission is free for children 1 and younger. BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3000 Zoo Circle. Find more information here.

Brake in front of Baton Rouge General for Holiday Lights all month

The Holiday Lights show is also back at Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet campus now until Dec. 31.

The hospital’s greenspace is aglow with 24 feet of twinkling tunnels and displays synced to holiday music. And this Thursday, Dec. 5, and next Thursday, Dec. 12, the hospital will host Snow & Glow, a ticketed event including meet and greets with Santa and Mrs. Claus, food trucks and more.

Holiday Lights is at 8585 Picardy Ave. Admission is free, and Snow & Glow costs $5. Public hours are 5:30-11 p.m. daily, with the exception of Snow & Glow. Find directions and info here.

Get dressed for Ugly Sweater Night on Tuesday

Don your tackiest holiday gear on Tuesday, Dec. 3, for Ugly Sweater Night with Santa in Perkins Rowe.

There will be photo ops with Santa, so you can get a festive and funny photo for your Christmas cards or just for fun.

Ugly Sweater Night with Santa is from 4-7 p.m. Reservations are not required but are encouraged. Pictures with Santa will be in front of Cinemark at 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125. Find more information here.

Attend Wine & Swine on Wednesday

Head over to Bin 77 Bistro on Wednesday, Dec. 4, for Wine & Swine.

The wine tasting will be set outside on the patio with live music playing. All guests will be able to taste four different cuts of pork with handpicked wine pairings.

Wine & Swine is at 5:30 p.m. Attendees must pay a $15 deposit towards the full ticket price of $50 before tax and gratuity is paid in store. All guests must be of legal drinking age. Bin 77 Bistro is at 10111 Perkins Road. Find more information here.