Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Beauvoir Park returns, Mardi Gras and more

Paint a New Orleans Mardi Gras scene Tuesday

Head over to Painting with a Twist this Tuesday, March 1, to paint a Mardi Gras scene to take home.

If you can’t make it to New Orleans for Fat Tuesday, you can at least paint something that’ll make you feel like you’re there. The class will guide you through painting your own St. Charles Street Mardi Gras scene complete with a streetcar and beads hanging from the trees. You can choose a standard canvas or paint your creation onto a wood board.

This class is from 7-9 p.m. The price for the class starts at $39 and increases based on what material you pick to paint on. All supplies are provided. Register and get your ticket here. Painting with a Twist is at 711 Jefferson Highway.

ICYMI: Make the drive to a Fat Tuesday parade around south Louisiana

On Mardi Gras Day, the good times will be rolling all throughout the state. Even though there aren’t any Fat Tuesday parades in Baton Rouge, there are plenty of ways to have fun nearby.

If you’re still looking for plans, or just want to try something new this year, 225 Daily rounded up a few cities throughout Louisiana with parade-packed Mardi Gras Day celebrations.

Enjoy a concert and a fish fry Wednesday at Beauvoir Park

Beauvoir Park is back with an Ash Wednesday celebration this Wednesday, March 2.

Fill up on fried fish and enjoy live music. This music venue is coming back in a big way with performances by the Futurebirds and Dalton Wayne & The Warmadillos. Come chow on a nice meal and see some rocking live music too.

The concert and fish fry event is from 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive.

Support your local Girl Scouts Friday

Stock up on your favorite cookies with a Girl Scouts cookie sale at La Divina Italian Cafe this Friday, March 4.

Whether you want one box of Thin Mints or 10, you can find all your favorite cookies after having some Italian food. Do your part to give back to these local Girl Scouts troops, and get some sweet treats too.

This cookie sale will be from 5-7 p.m. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road.

