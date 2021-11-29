Things to do this week around town: gallery openings, holiday crafts, 2021 Festival of Lights and more

Explore a new exhibition at the Capitol Park Museum on Tuesday

Following the museum’s successful showing of the “Green Book” exhibition, the Capitol Park Museum takes a look at the “Yellow Book.” A photography project from Johanna Warwick, the exhibition takes its name from a 1955 government publication showing proposed interstate routes—many of which would cut through Black neighborhoods and displace families and successful Black-owned businesses to make way for the interstate system.

The exhibition explores the interstate construction’s impact on Old South Baton Rouge in the early 1960s. A preview party will be Tuesday, Nov. 30, 4-7 p.m.

Check out the First Wednesday opening at Baton Rouge Gallery

Baton Rouge Gallery’s First Wednesday receptions return this Wednesday, Dec. 1, celebrating the works of artists John Alleyne (debuting as a BRG artist member), Paulo Dufour, Mary Lee Eggart and Nonney Oddlokken.

The free event includes live music, snacks and drinks available for purchase. Proof of vaccination is required, and face masks are required inside the gallery.

Let your children enjoy crafting with ornament making Wednesday

Get your kiddos together and head to the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Goodwood location for a fun ornament crafting project Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Children of all ages are welcome to stop by the Main Library to make their own beaded snowflake ornament. All supplies for the craft will be provided. When they are done with their masterpiece, they can proudly display their ornament on the library’s tree.

This is an all-day event from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Children under the age of 9 need to be accompanied by an adult. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Enjoy a history lesson at the Old State Capitol Thursday

Learn about the civil rights movement and its relation to World War II this Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Old State Capitol downtown.

Dr. Kodi Roberts will talk about how the lives of Black Americans during the war helped push for the civil rights movement that followed. Roberts focuses on African American history and is a history professor at LSU.

The lecture will start at 5:30 p.m. The event is free to the public. Louisiana's Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. at River Road.

Walk through a winter wonderland at the 2021 Festival of Lights Friday

Head over to downtown Baton Rouge this Friday, Dec. 3, for the 2021 Festival of Lights.

Bring the whole family to enjoy light shows, ice skating, real snow and more. Get ready for the holiday season underneath the 25-foot Christmas tree, which will stand in North Boulevard Town Square. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will light up the Christmas tree and almost half a million small twinkling lights along North Boulevard.

The event is 4-8 p.m., with the tree lighting taking place at 6 p.m. The Festival of Lights is at 222 North Blvd.

